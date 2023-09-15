Tanner Thompson hit Gekyle Baker on an 18-yard TD pass in the corner of the end zone, and then Thompson hooked up with Reagan Ford for the 2-point conversion as the Brownsboro Bears earned a 29-28 overtime win against the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Spring Hill drops to 1-3 with the loss, while Brownsboro kept its perfect record intact and moved to 4-0 on the year.
After a scoreless first quarter, Brownsboro got a 50-yard completion from Thompson to Baker and then Antrone Campbell capped the scoring drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. Bralen Kirkpatrick booted the PAT to give the visiting Bears a 7-0 lead.
Campbell scored hi second TD of the game on a 5-yard run, and Kirkpatrick was again good on the PAT to give the Bears a 14-0 lead, but Spring Hill battled back.
Trevor Allen broke off a 75-yard touchdown run and Jorge Jacquez booted the PAT for the Panthers to cut the deficit in half and make it 14-7 at halftime.
After making a fourth-down stop early in the third quarter to turn the ball over on downs, Spring Hill tied the game when Julius Hawkins scored on a 31-yard run. The Jacquez PAT made it 14-14.
Hawkins later scored on a short run to put the Panthers on top 21-14, but the Bears stormed back and tied things on a 21-yard run by Campbell.
Spring Hill got an interception with 33 seconds remaining in regulation play, but couldn't score and the contest went into overtime.
The Panthers scored on a 6-yard run by Allen and Jacquez was good on the PAT to give Spring Hill a 28-21 lead, but Brownsboro got the TD pass from Thompson to Baker and the ensuing 2-point pass from Thompson to Ford to earn the overtime victory.
Spring Hill will host Tyler's Grace community School next week. Brownsboro will host Van.