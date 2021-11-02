6A/5A/4ATeam Points Record LW
1. Carthage (15) 225 8-0 1
2. Texas High 207 8-0 2
3. Gilmer 196 8-1 3
4. Van 173 9-0 5
5. Kilgore 159 8-1 6
6. Lindale 141 6-3 7
7. Longview 133 6-3 4
8. Tyler 122 6-3 9
9. Marshall 94 6-3 10
10. Tyler Legacy 91 5-4 8
11. Rusk 86 7-2 11
12. Chapel Hill 54 6-3 13
13. Brownsboro 46 5-4 14
14. Palestine 20 5-5 12
15. Pleasant Grove 15 5-4 NR
Others receiving votes: Canton 14; Jasper 7; Mabank 7.
Dropped out: No. 15 Canton.
3A/2A/TAPPSTeam Points Record LW
1. West Rusk (13) 221 9-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 208 10-0 2
3. Timpson (2) 200 7-0 3
4. Waskom 177 8-1 4
5. Tatum 161 8-1 5
6. Beckville 152 9-0 6
7. Gladewater 141 7-2 7
8. Daingerfield 117 7-2 9
9. Tenaha 88 8-2 11
10. Malakoff 84 6-3 12
11. Elysian Fields 70 7-2 8
12. Brook Hill 54 7-2 13
13. Troup 43 7-3 14
14. Arp 40 6-3 NR
15. Sabine 27 6-3 10
Others receiving votes: Diboll 13; Mineola 5.
Dropped out: No. 15 Harmony.