6A/5A/4ATeam Points Record LW

1. Carthage (15) 225 8-0 1

2. Texas High 207 8-0 2

3. Gilmer 196 8-1 3

4. Van 173 9-0 5

5. Kilgore 159 8-1 6

6. Lindale 141 6-3 7

7. Longview 133 6-3 4

8. Tyler 122 6-3 9

9. Marshall 94 6-3 10

10. Tyler Legacy 91 5-4 8

11. Rusk 86 7-2 11

12. Chapel Hill 54 6-3 13

13. Brownsboro 46 5-4 14

14. Palestine 20 5-5 12

15. Pleasant Grove 15 5-4 NR

Others receiving votes: Canton 14; Jasper 7; Mabank 7.

Dropped out: No. 15 Canton.

3A/2A/TAPPSTeam Points Record LW

1. West Rusk (13) 221 9-0 1

2. Mount Vernon 208 10-0 2

3. Timpson (2) 200 7-0 3

4. Waskom 177 8-1 4

5. Tatum 161 8-1 5

6. Beckville 152 9-0 6

7. Gladewater 141 7-2 7

8. Daingerfield 117 7-2 9

9. Tenaha 88 8-2 11

10. Malakoff 84 6-3 12

11. Elysian Fields 70 7-2 8

12. Brook Hill 54 7-2 13

13. Troup 43 7-3 14

14. Arp 40 6-3 NR

15. Sabine 27 6-3 10

Others receiving votes: Diboll 13; Mineola 5.

Dropped out: No. 15 Harmony.

