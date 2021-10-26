6A/5A/4ATeam Points Record LW
1. Carthage (14) 224 7-0 1
2. Texas High 205 7-0 2
3. Gilmer 193 7-1 3
4. Longview (1) 185 6-2 3
5. Van 167 8-0 5
6. Kilgore 146 7-1 6
7. Lindale 133 5-3 7
8. Tyler Legacy 123 5-3 9
9. Tyler 97 5-3 8
10. Marshall 80 5-3 13
11. Rusk 67 6-2 10
12. Palestine 48 5-4 15
13. Chapel Hill 36 6-3 NR
14. Brownsboro 32 5-4 NR
15. Canton 29 5-3 11
Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 15; Liberty-Eylau 9; Henderson 7; Jasper 2; Pleasant Grove 1; Mabank 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Pine Tree; No. 13 Liberty-Eylau.
3A/2A/TAPPSTeam Points Record LW
1. West Rusk (13) 222 8-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 208 9-0 2
3. Timpson (2) 204 6-0 3
4. Waskom 175 7-1 4
5. Tatum 161 7-1 5
6. Beckville 155 8-0 6
7. Gladewater 136 6-2 7
8. Elysian Fields 123 7-1 8
9. Daingerfield 105 6-2 9
10. Sabine 82 6-2 10
11. Tenaha 63 7-2 13
12. Malakoff 51 5-3 14
13. Brook Hill 31 6-2 15
14. Troup 27 6-3 10
15. Harmony 24 6-2 12
Others receiving votes: Diboll 14; Arp 13; Mineola 5.
Dropped out: None