Most Popular
Articles
- Official: Gregg County woman charged with murder dies after 'medical emergency' in jail
- 'Mexicajun' restaurant planned for former Johnny Cace's building in Longview
- Dinesh D'Souza Launches "2000 Mules" Through Locals
- Police ID man killed in crash at Hawkins Parkway and Eastman Road
- New owners of 90-year-old Hurst Home in Longview open to seeking historical designation
- Police make arrest in shooting outside Longview nightclub
- LIVE: NWS reports damage after tornado event in Rusk County
- Police: Motorcycle was traveling at 'high rate of speed' before fatal crash on Loop 281
- Second fatal wreck shuts down traffic on two Longview roads
- Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian hit-and-run in Longview