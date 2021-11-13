LONGVIEW — Avery Morris and the Beckville Ladycats volleyball team had been down this road before.
A strong regular season and postseason only to see it come to an end at the hands of Iola.
This year once again facing the reigning Class 2A State champions, Morris simply wasn’t in the mood.
“I was refusing to lose,” Morris said. “I was not going to let them beat me a third year in a row. We wanted it so bad and it feels really good to beat the reigning State champion.”
Beckville exercised their demons and knocked off the reigning State champion Iola in four sets 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 to win the Region III title and advance to the State tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2018, Saturday afternoon at the Lobo Coliseum.
Morris had a season-high 25 kills and 19 digs to go along with three aces to lead the way for Beckville.
“Avery was working tonight, she was on,” Beckville setter Sophie Elliott said. “I just kept feeding her because I knew she’d put it down. I couldn’t have given her the ball without the defense; we were all over the place being real scrappy.”
Kinsley Rivers had a double-double — 16 kills and 16 digs — while Elliott had a season-high 55 assists and 16 digs.
Beckville (45-3) came out shaky to start the match and wouldn’t even lead for a single point in the first set after coming into the match with 14-straight victories via sweep.
“Our first set you can tell the nerves were there,” Beckville Coach Cherry Downs said. “They remember what happened last year, (Iola) took it all away from us and we had a great year going last year and were shocked to end where we did and you can tell that was still lingering.
“But they came out over came that and really got it together. We played better defense and we got that fixed because once our defense picked up our offense was there and they couldn’t stop us.”
Iola (40-8) who like Beckville came into the Regional finals having swept their way through the playoffs as well.
The Lady Bulldogs seemed rather confident in themselves are how the first set went then the tables quickly turned as Beckville won the first point of the second and never trailed again the rest of the match.
“The defense was on and we had a lot of power at the net,” Elliott said. “We just pushed through. I think after our adrenaline calmed down in the first set, we pulled ourselves together the last three sets and came through.”
After gathering their rhythm and taking the second game, it was the third set where Morris took over. It seemed like every shot the 5-foot-8 junior hit turned was a winner.
With the defense back to playing like their normal selves again, Morris started piling up the kills.
“She was unstoppable,” Downs said. “Our passing and our defense allows her to get all of those kills. Sophie does a great job setting and is all over the floor. All of them they’ve got an extreme amount of hustle and make it happen.”
Amber Harris had nine kills, 15 digs, two assists and two aces, Laney Jones added a season-high 17 digs, Karissa McDowell had eight digs and sophomore Maddie McAfee stepped up with a season-high four kills.
McAfee often gets overlooked playing with so many stellar juniors and team captain Rivers but in Beckville’s biggest match of the season, McAfee came through.
“She really played smart today,” Downs said. “She earned us some points in spots that we really needed.”
Rivers, the lone player remaining from Beckville’s 2018 State championship team, takes extreme pride in being the leady of the Ladycats and couldn’t rave enough about how Beckville was able to perceiver.
There wasn’t any head hanging after the Ladycats got popped in the mouth in the first game, Beckville regrouped and showed why they belong.
“I’m really proud of our team for pushing through,” Rivers said. “Finishing those last three sets and working hard for our goal and getting back to State. It means a lot to go back because I’ve known for all these years that we can make it back and I’ve been pushing our girls all season that we can do it.
“Have the confidence and mental toughness and we showed that tonight. I’m so excited, I can’t be more proud of us.”
The Ladycats will enjoy this one for a bit but will be back in the gym on Monday gearing up for the 2A State Tournament that will get underway on Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
The opponent and time are to be determined.
Knocking off Iola and making it to the State tournament are amazing accomplishments but Beckville still has some work to do.
The Ladycats aren’t satisfied in the least.
“No we are not through,” Elliott said. “We’re all extremely excited and are going to go in prepared.”