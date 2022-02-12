The postseason honors continued to roll in for Class 2A state champion Beckville with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Teams for the 2021 season.
Ladycat head coach Cherry Downs was named 2A Coach of the Year, and senior standout Kinsley Rivers was the classification’s Player of the Year.
Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Beckville also placed outside hitter Avery Morris on the first team, along with middle blocker Rivers. Outside hitter Amber Harris and setter Sophie Elliott were second team selections, and libero Laney Jones earned honorable mention status.
Jenci Seahorn of Harmony was a first team selection at middle blocker in Class 3A.
Downs led Beckville to a 47-3 record and pushed her overall coaching record to 357-64 — all at Beckville — while leading the Ladycats to the program’s second state title in four years. Beckville also went unbeaten in district play, running the team’s district winning streak to 104 in a row.
Rivers recorded 544 kills, 448 digs, 66 aces, 71 blocks and 47 assists for the state champions.
Seahorn had 570 kills, 250 digs, 121 blocks and 68 aces.
Second team all-state picks from the area were 4A outside hitter Faith Kruebbe of Carthage, 4A setter Mia Traylor of Spring Hill and 2A middle blocker Mary Fenter of Overton.
Mahogani Wilson of Marshall earned third team honors in Class 5A as a middle blocker.
Elliott handed out 1,312 assists to go along with 51 aces, 32 kills and 333 digs. Wilson recorded 347 kills, 71 blocks, 91 digs and 13 aces. Kruebbe had 505 kills, 450 digs, 130 assists, 70 aces and 45 blocks. Traylor handed out 955 assists to go along with 115 kills, 301 digs and 50 aces. Harris finished with 313 kills, 361 digs, 244 assists, 90 aces and 51 blocks. Morris had 602 kills, 87 aces, 442 digs, 24 blocks and 20 assists. Fenter recorded 434 kills, 661 digs, 30 blocks and 70 aces.
Joining Downs as Coaches of the Year were Maddie Williams of Brandies in 6A, Natalie Puckett of Lucas Lovejoy in 5A, Catherine Foerster of Decatur in 4A, Jason Culpepper of Bushland in 3A and Clint Jaeger of Fayetteville in Class A.
Jalyn Gibson of Brandies in 6A, Averi Carlson of Lucas Lovejoy in 5A, Jentry Lamirand of Decatur in 4A, Emma Troxell of Bushland in 3A and Brooklyn Jaeger of Fayetteville in Class A joined Rivers in earning Player of the Year honors.
Honorable MentionCLASS 5A
Outside hitters: Brianna Converse, Longview; Carmen Chatman, Pine Tree; Ayden McDermott, Hallsville
Middle blockers: Jakayla Morrow, Longview, Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree
Setters: Lauren Pyle, Hallsville
Liberos: Jamaya Davis, Pine Tree; Isabella Emery, Marshall; Macie Nelson, Hallsville
CLASS 4A
Outside hitters: Carolann Bowles, Spring Hill
Middle blockers: Taylor Helton, Henderson; Makahi Lewis, Carthage; Jakyra Roberts, Carthage; Taylor Lybrand, Henderson
Setters: Sadie Smith, Carthage
Liberos: Janie Bradshaw, Spring Hill
CLASS 3A
Outside hitters: Addison Ridge, New Diana; Lexi Baker, White Oak
Middle blockers: Anna Iske, White Oak; Paulina Mata, West Rusk; Taylor Garrett, New Diana; Piper Morton, West Rusk; Cale Brown, Sabine
Setters: Emma Hill, White Oak; Stormie LeJeune, West Rusk
Liberos: Ally Gresham, Sabine; Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Tatum
CLASS 2A
Outside hitters: Avery Brooks, Union Grove
Middle blockers: Makena Warren, Hawkins
Setters: Calle Minter, Big Sandy; Kaley McMillian, Overton; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins
Liberos: Laney Jones, Beckville
Follow Jack Stallard on Twitter: @lnjsports