Beckville senior Allison Baker and teammate Lexi Barr, a freshman, earned superlative honors with the release of the District 22-2A All-District Softball Team for the 2021 season.
Baker, an outfielder, shared district Defensive Player of the Year honors with Timpson’s Harley Ware, and Barr, a second baseman, was the Co-Newcomer of the Year along with Julie King of Joaquin.
Baker made one error in 25 changes from her centerfield position. She also hit .315 with a home run, 11 doubles, a triple, 22 RBI, 24 runs scored and 22 stolen bases in 23 attempts.
Barr was a .476 hitter with eight home runs, four doubles, three triples, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and 19 steals in 19 attempts.
Other superlatives went to Garrison’s Chloe Reneau and Joaquin’s Ebbie McCann (Co-MVP), Joaquin’s J.J. Bass (Offensive MVP), Joaquin’s Chloee Mason (Pitcher of the Year), Timpson’s McKinley Wynn (Catcher of the Year) and Joaquin’s Steve McCann (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the league’s coaches.
First TeamBeckville: Reese Dudley, Kaitlyn Tillman, Haley Straubie; Joaquin: Kennedy Stanley, Madison Baker, Kalie Brooks, Chrislyn Pena; Timpson: Johna Kruse, Erica Renick, Jaycee Campbell; Garrison: Ashlyn Smelley, Brynn Clark; Shelbyville: Katie Lawson, Neera Smith; Martinsville: Megan Choate.
Second TeamBeckville: Aubrey Klingler, Hanna Hudson; Joaquin: Kaylea Neal, Addi Harvey; Timpson: Alexis Grigsby, Emma Ramsey; Garrison: Madison Fleming, Zoey Libby; Shelbyville: Neena Smith, Brianna Jones; Martinsville: Carmen Choate, Gracie Whitehead; Mount Enterprise: Dede Dais, Trinitie Cotton; Gary: Megan Holeman