Kellen Weaver is just a sophomore, but she's already putting up numbers like an upperclassman.
Weaver, in her one outing last week, pounded down a career-high 18 kills to go along with five aces and four blocks in Beckville's 22-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-23 win over Garrison.
For her efforts, the Ladycat standout has been named the Longview News-Journal's Volleyball Player of the Week.
Beckville is 11-15 on the season, with all but one of the losses coming to 3A, 4A and 5A opponents. The Ladycats visited Ore City on Tuesday, and then had matches set against 4A Bullard and 4A Pleasant Grove before opening District 19-2A play at Big Sandy on Sept. 22.
The Ladycats have won 114 consecutive district matches dating back to an Oct. 12, 2012 loss against Overton.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Sept. 4-9 (nominated by coaches):
Longview's Triniti Jackson finished the week with 30 kills, two blocks, 26 digs, two aces and 41 assists. Teammate Lailah Horton had 19 kills and five blocks.
Hallsville's Teagan Hill recorded 31 kills, two aces, 15 digs and a block in wins over White Oak and Longview.
Gilmer's Lacey Wilson had 31 kills, three blocks and 33 digs, Alex Werbeck 54 assists and 21 digs and Mallory Tate 19 kills.
Gladewater's Hadassah Balcorta had 10 digs against Chapel Hill. Against Carlisle, Karlee Moses had nine kills and two blocks, Chole Mumphrey seven digs and two aces and Cayia Harris eight digs and two aces.
West Rusk's Bella Mata had 44 assists and 25 digs in two matches last week. Hannah Haffner finished with 13 kills and five blocks, Carlie Buckner nine aces overall to go along with 10 kills against Leverett's Chapel and 14 digs against Arp and Alexa Gibson 24 digs.
Queen City's Serenity Oden finished with 16 service points, nine kills, 13 digs and two blocks against New Boston.