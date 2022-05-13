AUSTIN – Beckville sophomore J’Koby Williams struck double gold on Friday at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Meet, winning the Class 2A 110 and 300 hurdle events.
Williams closed out his big day by running the third leg on the Bearcats’ 1,600-meter relay team and helping Beckville bring home a third-place finish in that event along with Karter Jones, Aiden Brantley and Ryan Harris.
Williams won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.41, captured gold in the 300 hurdles at 39.21 and helped Beckville to a 3:2.66 finish in the 1,600 relay.
Longview sent a pair of relay teams and two individuals to the state meet, and DeKalon Taylor medaled for the Lobos with a third place finish in the 5A 100 meters – clocking in at 10.40.
The 800-relay foursome of Jalen Hale, Taylor Tatum, Zakiyre Moon and Taylor finished fifth with a time of 125.71, and the 400 relay squad of Hale, Tatum, Moon and Taylor placed fourth with a 40.98 showing.
Lady Lobo freshman Da’Naucia Johnson finished fifth in the 5A 400 meters with a time of 55.77.
Pine Tree’s Dealyn Evans, a sophomore, plaed eighth in the 5A shot put with a best throw of 52-5.75.
Other East Texas athletes and their finishes on Friday included:
Cason Weatherton, Henderson, second, boys wheelchair shot put (22-10.75)
Zachar Florence, Hallsville, third, 5A boys high jump (6-4)
Calle Minter, Big Sandy, second, 2A girls pole vault (11-6)
Jeremy Dezelle, Big Sandy, second, 2A boys high jump (6-6)
Amber Harris, Beckville, third, 2A girls high jump (5-3)
Avery Perkins, Hallsville, fifth, 5A girls 800 meters (2:12.79
Alesha Jackson, Carlisle, fifth, 2A girls high jump (5-0)
Zoey Messick, Big Sandy, fifth, 2A girls 300 hurdles (47.0)
Zoey Messick, Big Sandy, sixth, 2A girls 100 hurdles (15.22)
Ryan Harris, Beckville, sixth, 2A boys high jump (6-2)
Tierrani Johnson, Marshall, sixth (5A girls discus (137-4)
Haylie Warrick, Hawkins, eighth 2A girls discus (106-3)
John Hester, Hawkins, eighth, 2A boys shot put (47-3.75)
Brody Eaves, Carlisle, eighth, 2A boys 200 meters (22.68)
Aubrey Woodard, Union Grove, ninth, 2A boys long jump (20-5.75)