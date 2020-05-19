Longview News-Journal Y.A. Tittle Award for Male Student/Athlete of the Year: Drew Beltran, Longview
Longview News-Journal Y.A. Tittle Award for Female Student/Athlete of the Year: Essence Allen, Tatum
Community Excellence: Simran Kortikere, Longview
Sportsmanship: Gage White, Spring Hill (sponsored by Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat)
Philip Humber Award for Going the Extra Mile: Carson Roling, White Oak
Lynzee Ford Award for Heart and Desire: Chloe Buchanan, Marshall
Academic Achievement: Molly Danna, Hallsville (sponsored by East Texas Professional Credit Union)
Coach of the Year: Kayla Whatley, Hallsville
Athletic Director of the Year: Scott Surratt, Carthage
Bobby Taylor Award for football: Drew Beltran, Longview (sponsored by Eastman Credit Union)
Carolee Musick Award for volleyball: Maci Plunk, Spring Hill
Natalie Bach-Prather Award for boys cross country: Kalen Barlow, Spring Hill
Natalie Bach-Prather Award for girls cross country: Kayla Vanderburg, Marshall
Evelyn Blalock Award for boys basketball: Jose Lopez, Ore City (sponsored by Texas Real Estate Executives)
Evelyn Blalock Award for girls basketball: Kelci Wilson, Hallsville
Boys Powerlifting: C.J. Fite, Tatum
Girls Powerlifting: Reagan Reeves, White Oak
Chris Davis Award for baseball: Keaton King, Longview (sponsored by Whataburger)
Jenilee Skender Award for softball: Kelsi Wingo, White Oak (sponsored by Keebaugh & Company)
Kenta Bell Award for boys track: Cameron Jackson, Kilgore
Kenta Bell Award for girls track: Tashianna Gray, Pine Tree (sponsored by Cubby Hole of Texas)
Cristian Monreal Award for boys soccer: Raul Torrez, Longview
Cristian Monreal Award for girls soccer: Caroline Henderson, Longview (sponsored by Chick-fil-A)
Dick Williams Award for boys golf: Rhett Sellers, Trinity School of Texas
Dick Williams Award for girls golf: Evelynrose Harouff, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Butch Clay Award for boys tennis: Carson Barnhill, Spring Hill (sponsored by Texas Bank and Trust)
Butch Clay Award for girls tennis: Brinkley Bounds, Hallsville (sponsored by Texas Bank and Trust)
Boys Swimming: Dawson Shelton, Pine Tree
Girls Swimming: Ainsley Daugbjerg, Pine Tree
Cheerleading: Abigail Archer, Longview
Student trainer: Itzel Arellano, Carthage