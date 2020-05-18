The student/athletes in East Texas continued to shine in their chosen sports, in the classroom and in the community despite the shutdown of most spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To that end, the Longview News-Journal and ETvarsity.com decided to continue the tradition of honoring these student/athletes by presenting the sixth annual Best Preps Awards.
This year’s event, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on tonight, will look different than previous versions. Instead of honoring athletes in person at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, the event will be held online due to social distancing guidelines.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/PetersLongview/ to watch the event.
The process of nominating student/athletes and selecting the winners didn’t change.
Coaches from participating schools were asked to submit nominations based on the student/athlete’s contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The nominees were required to be varsity athletes, have a GPA of 3.0 or better and to have verifiable community service or volunteer credentials of 10 or more hours in the current year.
Once coaches nominated the student/athlete, a panel of judges pored through the list and selected one overall winner from each sport along with specialty awards – Heart and Desire, Going the Extra Mile, Outstanding Achievement in Academics, Sportsmanship, Community Excellence, Coach of the Year, Athletic Director of the Year and Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
Congratulations to our honored student/athletes and coaches. We’re proud to recognize you, and we thank you for providing a shining example during troubled times.
Also, look for a special section in the Longview News-Journal, Marshall News Messenger and Panola Watchman on Sunday to honor these student/athletes.