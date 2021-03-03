Baseball and softball fans hungry for action this weekend have a large menu of games to choose from, with three tournaments scheduled in Longview to go along with events in Kilgore, Marshall and Hallsville.
The Spring Hill baseball team and Spring Hill and Pine Tree softball teams have tournaments scheduled for today through Saturday, while the annual Texas Two-Step Tournament is on tap at Longview’s Lear Park.
Also scheduled for the weekend are the annual Kilgore Oil Belt Baseball Tournament and softball tournaments hosted by Hallsville and Marshall.
BaseballFour games are set for today, Friday and Saturday at Spring Hill’s Panther Field. The host Panthers will take on Carthage at 5 p.m. today, with other games featuring Wills Point vs. Marshall at 10 a.m., Wills Point vs. Mount Pleasant at 12:20 a.m. and Pleasant Grove vs. Mount Pleasant at 2:40 p.m.
At Kilgore’s Oil Belt Tournament, today’s schedule has Sabine vs. Palestine at 9:30 a.m., New Diana vs. Palestine at 11:45 a.m., Harmony vs. Sabine at 2 p.m., Harmony vs. Central Heights at 4:15 p.m., Kilgore vs. Pine Tree at 6:30 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. New Diana at 8:45 p.m.
SoftballToday’s schedule at Spring Hill’s Lady Panther Field has Spring Hill vs. Brownsboro at 8:30 a.m., Tatum vs. Edgewood at 10:30 a.m., Jacksonville vs. Waskom at 12:30 p.m., Elysian Fields vs. Hughes Springs at 2:30 p.m., Spring Hill vs. Edgewood at 4:30 p.m. and Tatum vs. Gilmer at 6:30 p.m.
At Pine Tree’s Lady Pirate Field, it’s Pine Tree vs. wskom at 8:30 a.m., Sabine vs. Elysian Fields at 10:30 a.m., Brownsboro vs. Gilmer at 12:30 p.m., Pine Tree vs. Sabine at 2:30 p.m., Harleton vs. Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m. and Hughes Springs vs. Harleton at 6:30 p.m.
Ten games are scheduled at the Texas Two Step held at Lear Park today.
At Field 5, it’s Kilgore vs. Gladewater at 9 a.m., Kilgore vs. Paul Pewitt at 11 a.m., Queen City vs. Texas High at 1 p.m. and Paul Pewitt at 3 p.m.
At Field 6, it’s Gladewater vs. Prairiland at 11 a.m., Mount Vernon vs. Joaquin at 1 p.m. and Prairiland vs. Longview at 3 p.m.
At Field 7, it’s Joaquin vs. Paul Pewitt at 9 a.m. and Hooks vs. Longview at 11 a.m., and at Field 8, it’s Mount Vernon vs. Queen City at 9 a.m.
In Hallsville at the Ladycat Classic, varsity games today are Henderson vs. Tyler Legacy at 8:30 a.m., Hallsville vs. Harmony at 10:10 a.m., Bullard vs. Harmony at 11:50 a.m., Bullard vs. Carthage at 1:30 p.m., Lindale vs. Carthage at 3:10 p.m., Lindale vs. Beckville at 4:50 p.m., Rusk vs. Beckville at 6:30 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Rusk at 8:10 p.m.
In Marshall, seven games are scheduled today with Ore City vs. Marshall at 8 a.m., Atlanta vs. Central Heights at 9:40 a.m., Lufkin vs. Grand Saline at 11:20 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Atlanta at 1 p.m., Ore City vs. Lufkin at 2:40 p.m., Grand Saline vs. Pleasant Grove at 4:20 p.m. and Central Heights vs. Marshall at 7 p.m.