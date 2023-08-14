Spring Hill’s football program made critical progress during Friday’s home scrimmage against Van, and will continue its march toward the 2023 season when it competes in a second tune up at Rusk on Thursday.
“The biggest part that we were looking at as coaches was matching the physicality that Van was going to bring,” Spring Hill head football coach Brandon Joslin said of his team’s first scrimmage of the year. “We feel like we did that. We [also] saw an attitude we like to see [while] playing the game of football.”
The Panthers knew they had to address consistent offensive production during the offseason because they were contained and shutout in their final two games of 2022, and they displayed important improvement on that side of the ball when they scored on all three of their drives on Friday.
“I think that’s the growth that we’ve had, and kids being in the system for a year,” Joslin said of his team’s bounce back performance on Friday. “I think it goes back to our offseason and what we did in spring ball. We spent time teaching our kids football. The process we do as coaches, we try to get the kids to understand that. Our kids are buying into that now and understand why we do what we do. I think that’s a big payoff for why we were able to score three touchdowns.”
Spring Hill not only scored early and often on Friday, but it also excelled with a variety of plays to keep the opposing defense on its toes.
Travis Allen was a major trendsetter during the scrimmage. He launched the charge during his team’s first possession, and eventually carried the ball to the end zone on a quarterback keeper to score Spring Hill’s first touchdown of the night. Trevor Allen followed his teammate’s example, and found the necessary hole and space on the Panthers’ second drive to produce an electrifying 75-yard touchdown run.
Travis Allen returned to the spotlight late, and turned his attention to a passing game that produced a deep ball connection to Dwaylon Richardson for the final score of the night.
“Being able to dish the ball to different people helps you on your attack offensively because defenses can’t hone in on one guy,” Joslin said of the different play calls on Friday. “We’re trying to utilize what we have in our program.”
Spring Hill plans to build on its recent offensive success this week, but it also recognizes that one of its other focuses needs to be the limitation of opponent production after Van scored on all three of its offensive possessions on Friday.
The continued development of both sides of the ball will be on everyone’s mind on Thursday when the Panthers battle Rusk’s sub-varsity squad at 5:45 p.m. and varsity team at 7 p.m. The real 2023 season action kicks off a week later during a 7 p.m. road game at Sabine on August 24.
“Rusk is going to be physical as well, and brings a good football team to the table,” Joslin said of his team’s final test of the preseason.”
“We felt comfortable with the showing that we showed [against Van], but we want to fix the little details that make ourselves even better,” he added. “Defensively, we gotta work. If you can’t tackle, you’re not going to be very successful. Conditioning, we saw our kids get gassed at times. We got kids going both ways, so we’re going to work on that. And secondary stuff, we gotta work on how to track and contest a deep ball. And offensively, just fixing up some blocking errors that we’ve had. If we can polish that stuff up, we can be a pretty competitive ballclub.”