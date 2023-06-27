East Texas has developed a reputation when it comes to football success, and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason magazine expects more of the same during the 2023 season.
Longview was ranked first in the 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A Division I preseason rankings before a state semifinal finish, and will be among the contenders again. The Lobos found themselves in second place in the 2023 classification projections, and last year’s preseason number three Aledo moved up to the top seat after it won the state championship in December.
The Lobos will aim for the ultimate crown this fall, and can lean on the efforts of running back Taylor Tatum, who was a first-team selection on this year’s Whataburger Super Team and the District 7-5A Division I preseason offensive MVP.
“I’d figured we’d be ranked in the top 10,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “I wasn’t sure where, but that’s based off of last year’s success, the number of returning starters we have coming back, and the high-profile players we have on our team. That ranking’s based on potential. We ain’t won a game yet. We don’t put too much stock in preseason rankings. We never have. These kids know the expectation and standard. [They gotta keep the] head down and keep working.”
Tyler Legacy may be unranked to start the season, but it is still expected to make some noise in 6A because Whataburger Super Team third-squad selection Travis Jackson still plays as a defensive lineman for the program.
Also in Class 5A Division I, Lufkin running back Kedren Young received a Whataburger second-team nod, and Tyler athlete Derrick McFall appeared on the third team.
The Class 5A Division II rankings featured a pair of District 8 foes. Texas High will be ranked 16th to start the season, and expects a lot from district preseason defensive MVP Trystan Powell. Whitehouse follows at 21st, and will receive a boost from district preseason offensive MVP Josh Green.
Defensive lineman Dealyn Evans put the spotlight on unranked Pine Tree when he appeared as a first-team member of the Whataburger Super Team.
District 9-4A Division I is shaping up to be one of the best leagues in the state this year because Chapel Hill, Kilgore and Lindale are ranked third, ninth and 15th in the Class 4A Division I preseason rankings. Lindale offensive lineman Casey Poe appeared as a first-team player on the Whataburger Super Team, Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon was recognized as the district preseason offensive MVP, and Kilgore defensive back Zaylon Stoker was named the district preseason defensive MVP.
Defending state champ Carthage is the favorite to repeat in Class 4A Division II, and will feature District 8 preseason defensive MVP James Morrow. Pleasant Grove resides in the three-hole with Whataburger Super Team third-squad selection Jaylen Boardley and District 7 preseason offensive MVP Ahkhari Johnson.
“We’re super proud of our program,” Carthage athletic director and head football coach Scott Surratt said of his team’s preseason number one ranking. “We’ve been there so many times that it’s not unusual for us. Now we know that we gotta go earn that number one spot on the field.”
District 7’s Gilmer will call the fifth spot home before the season, Jasper resides at 10th with Whataburger Super Team first-team selection and District 9 preseason defensive MVP Ty’Anthony Smith, and the lineup continues with Center at 15 and District 8 preseason offensive MVP Kaden Dixon. You can also expect unranked Liberty-Eylau to be successful because it claims District 7 preseason defensive MVP WT Jones.
The Class 3A Division I pack features fifth-ranked Malakoff and District 8 preseason offensive MVP Chauncey Hogg, 10th-ranked Winnsboro and District 5 preseason offensive MVP Kyler Finney, 21st-ranked Diboll, and 25th-ranked Atlanta.
East Texas is expected to be a force in Class 3A Division II because seven teams appeared in the top 25. Harmony marched to the state semifinal in the first season of coach Jeremy Jenkins’ tenure and plans to ride the wave after a preseason number three nod and the return of District 11 preseason defensive MVP Weston Seahorn.
“It is exciting,” Jenkins said of his team’s preseason ranking. “That’s where I’d thought we would be. We just bring so much back. Coaches downplay it, but I don’t think Harmony’s had this very often. It helps motivate the kids.”
Ninth-ranked Daingerfield will be a dangerous threat because athlete Aeryn Hampton appeared on the Whataburger Super Team second-squad and was named the District 11 preseason offensive MVP.
10th-ranked Hooks expects a lot from District 10 preseason offensive MVP Keyshawn Walls, 15th-ranked West Rusk will rely on District 9 preseason offensive MVP Noah Murphy, and 20th-ranked Hemphill will lean on District 12 preseason offensive MVP Anthony White. 21st-ranked Troup and 23rd-ranked DeKalb are other notable contenders.
Second-ranked Timpson leads the region in the Class 2A Division I rankings, and features Whataburger Super Team first-squad member Terry Bussey. He was also named District 11 preseason offensive MVP, while his teammate Tyler Lane received the league’s preseason defensive MVP. Fourth-ranked Beckville is right behind and expects big things from District 10 preseason offensive MVP J’Koby Williams.
District 9 will be home to sixth-ranked Cooper and preseason offensive MVP Canon Ingram and 12th-ranked Honey Grove and preseason defensive MVP Levi Beavers, while 15th-ranked Garrison is another member of District 11.
The Class 2A Division II rankings feature a pair of District 11 squads. Eighth-ranked Carlisle features a quarterback in Fernando Espinoza that was named district preseason offensive MVP, while 20th-ranked Tenaha has a linebacker in DJ Cooks that received district preseason defensive MVP recognition.
Class 1A Division I will be focused on 16th ranked Union Hill because Devin Espinoza was named District 10 preseason offensive MVP and Logan Dunn was recognized as the preseason defensive MVP, but Leverett’s Chapel can’t be forgotten at 23rd due to the presence of District 15 preseason defensive MVP Blane Reeves.
Meanwhile, the private school six-man scene will begin the season with 11th-ranked Longview Christian Heritage Classical School and the 24th-ranked East Texas Homeschool Chargers.
At the college level, DCTF staff likes what it sees in Kilgore. The Rangers, who are the preseason conference favorites, upset Trinity Valley Community College and New Mexico Military Institute in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoff to earn the league crown in 2022.