It’s that time again.
Time for the "Boys of Fall" turned "Boys of Summer" to compete in the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station. High school teams all over the Lone Star State have worked hard over the last few weeks to qualify and reach the summer’s final stage.
They’re ready to make more noise on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and chase down a championship.
The 2021 season will be my 10th year covering Texas high school football, so I’ve attended my fair share of Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament games at College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. I won’t be on site this year, but I recommend the midsummer classic to anyone. Even, if your alma mater or favorite team isn’t playing.
Before I get too far into my column, I want to clarify this: The 7-on-7 game is not Texas high school football. It's not even a minimized version of it.
Yes, there are some similarities. And yes, there are four less offensive and defensive players on the field at once. But, it’s viewed as a different form of football compared to its 11 vs. 11 counterpart. Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament games, for instance, are played by quarterbacks, receivers, defensive backs and linebackers. There are no roles for the regular head coach, running backs, linemen and special teams players.
And state 7-on-7 success doesn’t always translate to deep playoff runs in the fall.
But, one of the things that 7-on-7 provides teams is useful playing experience at state qualifying tournaments and the actual state tournament. Tasting even a little bit of success at one of these stages can sometimes provide the confidence boost that athletes need to propel both their careers and varsity programs to new heights or restore the successful standards of the past.
The same players also have an opportunity to develop their football skills and team chemistry in condescended game formats during the hot summer months to prepare for the normal three-hour contests of the fall.
And if you’re a fan of high school sports, this will be your last opportunity to watch them until the fall slate of sports begin in August. You’ll be entertained by the unique sub-hour matchups of public and private school teams from across the state and be close enough to the action to watch gunslinging quarterbacks connect with receivers or be intercepted by defensive backs.
Plus, it’s offseason football. Who doesn’t want that?
So, gas up your tank and hit the road. You won’t regret the decision.