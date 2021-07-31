It’s been a wild week and a half since The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma were first reportedly interested in joining the Southeastern Conference.
I’ll admit that I initially had some doubt about the report because Texas had never shown much interest in the SEC in its past conference move attempts, and it had previously been linked to a superconference Pac-16 that never came to fruition. But, as a University of Texas alum and someone who grew up rooting for the Texas Longhorns, I couldn’t be more excited.
During Friday morning’s Board of Regents meetings, Texas and Oklahoma officially accepted the offers to become the SEC’s 15th and 16th members. Both schools are expected to join the conference on July 1, 2025, but some rumblings point to an earlier entrance in 2022, 2023 or 2024.
Either way, there’s a lot to be excited about. That includes great matchups with championship-contending opponents in all sports, plus legendary stadiums and passionate fanbases.
I also look at the opportunity to renew Texas’ rivalries with Texas A&M and Arkansas, and continue its conference clash with Oklahoma. These are three of the most meaningful series in college sports history and they’ll soon be under the same SEC umbrella.
Everyone knows that The Lone Star Showdown is a Texas tradition and the annual Thanksgiving football matchup has been missed since the Longhorns and Aggies split up after the 2011-2012 academic year. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because of all the quality family time, delicious food, and hours of football, but it’s lost some of its luster since Texas and Texas A&M started playing other Thanksgiving weekend opponents. It didn’t matter if you were at the game or not, the fan enthusiasm wasn’t there. I know from experience because I attended Texas’ Thanksgiving night home games against TCU and Texas Tech in 2012 and 2013.
Luckily for us, the rivalry will be renewed soon, and my Aggie sister and I will continue our sibling squabble.
The Texas-Arkansas rivalry is meaningful to my sports fandom, but for a different reason. I wasn’t born the last time the two rivals were Southwest Conference competitors, so I missed the height of the rivalry and have only been able to watch live non-conference and bowl matchups since. But, my dad played a major role in my interest in the series. He explained to me what it was like growing up with a rivalry of that magnitude, and even made sure that one of my early sports memories was a viewing of the 1969 “Game of the Century” on a VHS tape.
That moment has always stuck with me, and I broke down the game in a web article over a decade later before the teams met for the 2014 Texas Bowl. My dad and I have also watched other Texas/Arkansas game replays together since the launch of the Longhorn Network, so you know we'll tune in for the schools’ next conference meeting and all the ones that follow.
And I can’t forget to mention the annual October battle at the Cotton Bowl. Depending on your age, you either call it the Red River Rivalry, Red River Shootout or Red River Showdown. But, we can all agree that there have been incredible stakes historically and games are usually competitive. It was also the biggest rivalry game that I was able to experience in person as a UT student, so the matchup is always going to mean a lot to me. I have been lucky enough to attend Texas wins in the series, including the 2015 matchup when I was on the field level for game day operations. Even with the heat, the atmosphere is as good as people say it is and you get to experience one of the best venues in all of sports during the State Fair of Texas.
I can't wait to find out why “It Just Means More” in the SEC. You may even catch me chanting S-E-C.