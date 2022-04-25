Hallsville's Carson Blakeley and Carthage's Connor Cuff earned top honors on the baseball diamond for their performances in games played April 18-23.
Blakeley is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week for his performance on the mound against Marshall, and Cuff earned Hitter of the Week accolades after hitting at a .625 clip in two wins over Palestine.
In a win over Marshall, Blakeley tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks. He ran his record to 7-1 on the year with the win, and the Bobcat right-hander has a 2.40 earned run average, 72 strikeouts and 27 walks in 46.2 innings pitched this season.
Cuff went 5-for-8 at the dish in a pair of wins over Palestine (11-1 and 8-6). He had two triples, two walks and drove in three runs. For the season, Cuff is hitting .416 with six doubles, six triples, 16 RBI, 19 runs and has been successful on 12 of 15 stolen base attempts.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Spring Hill's Easton Ballard struck out nine and allowed no earned runs on five hits in a win over Bullard that clinched the district championship.
Tatum's Reese Milam struck out eight, walked two and allowed two hits against Arp, and teammate Landen Tovar fanned eight with no walks and five hits allowed against Elysian Fields.
West Rusk's Jimmie Harper struck out four, walked two and allowed one run in his one outing of the week.
Rains' Nick Bowman struck out 12, walked one and gave up no runs on two hits in a complete-game shutout of Edgewood.
Mineola's Spencer Joyner tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, striking out nine, walking one and hitting the strike zone with 43 of his 58 pitches.
Lindale's Sam Peterson threw a five-inning perfect game with 14 strikeouts against Cumberland Academy.
Arp's Colton Cross fanned 11 and allowed no runs in five innings.
Rusk's J.D. Thompson stuck out eight with no walks, giving up no runs on one hit in seven innings. Teammate Mason Cirkel fanned four, walked one and allowed one earned run in seven innings in his one game pitched.
HITTING
Spring Hill's Marshall Lipsey hit .727 for the week with two doubles, four RBI and three runs.
Sabine's Matt Huey worked six innings and go a no decision against New Diana. He struck out 12 and walked two, giving up five hits. Teammate Payton McBride picked up the win against New Diana, striking out six and allowing no hits or walks in four innings. McBride also earned a save against Hughes Springs, working one inning, striking out one with no walks, hits or runs allowed.
White Oak's Breyden White hit .556 with a double, five RBI, four runs, a walk and two stolen bases in three games.
Tatum's Cayden Tatum was 4-for-6 for the week with a double, triple and four RBI.
West Rusk's Will Jackson went 4-for-7 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI, four runs, a walk and one stolen base.
Rusk's J.D. Thompson hit .429 for the week with a double and two RBI. Teammate Mason Cirkel hit .500 with a couple of runs scored.