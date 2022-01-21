Evelyn Blalock, who started the women's basketball program at Kilgore College and turned into a national powerhouse, is once again a finalist for the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Blalock, who won more than 400 games and led the Lady Rangers to three national championships, is one of 12 finalists in consideration for induction in the Class of 2022. She's joined by Debbie Antonelli (contributor), Alice "Cookie" Barron (veteran player), Cathy Boswell (player), Doug Bruno (coach), Becky Hammon (player), Donna Lopiano (contributor), Lisa Mattingly (official), Delisha Milton-Jones (player), Paul Sanderford (coach), Bob Schneider (coach) and Penny Taylor (international player).
The Class of 2022 will be selected from the 12 finalists and announced on Feb. 14 during the Maryland at Iowa game on ESPN2 (8 p.m.).
Blalock, who died in June of 2011 at the age of 72, built the Kilgore College women's basketball program from scratch and turned it into a three-time national championship winning program.
She started the program at KC in 1979 and led the Lady Rangers for 18 seasons — compiling a 408-166 record and winning national titles in 1988, 1990 and 1993. Her teams won six Region XIV Conference titles and qualified for the national tournament three additional times: 1986, 1987 and 1991.
She was inducted into the NJCAA Women's Basketball coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1999 and was added to the Kilgore College Hall of Fame in 2002.
After her Kilgore College career, she was an assistant coach at the University of Georgia for the 1988-89 seasons before returning to East Texas to coach at Spring Hill. She was Spring Hill's girls golf coach from 2000-2006, leading the Lady Panthers to three straight appearances in the UIL Class 3A State Golf Tournament — capped by a third-place team finish in 2006. Blalock was also an assistant basketball coach and cross country coach at Spring Hill.