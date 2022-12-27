Troup junior Bailey Blanton and Waskom senior Alaina Dyson shared Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 16-3A All-District Volleyball team for the 2022 season.
Blanton finished the season with 429 kills, 58 blocks, 246 digs, 60 aces and a 92.4% serve rate. Dyson had 401 kills, 180 digs, 242 assists, 51 aces and 143 blocks while serving at a 90.3% rate.
Tatum earned five superlatives, including Newcomer of the Year Kaysen Foster, Hitter of the Year Kamdyn Scott, Setter of the Year Abby Sorenson, Blocker of the Year Kerrigan Biggs and Coach of the Year Leven Barker.
Troup teammates Karsyn Williamson (Libero of the Year) and Chloie Haugeberg (Server of the Year) earned the remaining two top honors.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Tatum: Karly Stroud, Kaylei Stroud, Aundrea Bradley; Troup: Tara Wells, Qhenja Jordan; Waskom: LaDaija Thomas, Anna Claire Reeves; Elysian Fields: Ava Henigan; West Rusk: Carlie Buckner; Arp: Kyia Horton; Jefferson: Brooklyn Shelton.
SECOND TEAM
Troup: Payton Wells, Emory Cover; Waskom: Jaynai Miles, Ellen Nuner; Elysian Fields: Gracey Struwe, Allison O’Brien, Kerrigan Love; West Rusk: Alexa Gibson, Isabella Mata; Arp: Maddie Birdsong; Jefferson: Kristen Thomas
HONORABLE MENTON
Jefferson: Keyasia Black, Kourtlyn Dowell, Rachael Williams; West Rusk: Keke Murphy; Waskom: Jada Spencer, Anali Pedraza, Macie Moody; Arp: Abby Nichols, Cyla Nelson, Kyleigh Pawlik, Addison Carpenter, Aubrey Poole, Allee McCollum; Elysian Fields: Kyleigh Griffin, Kyleigh Stephens; Tatum: Myra Andrade; Troup: Ashja Franklin,Jaycee Eastman, Sarah Neel, ZaQuirah Jordan.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Troup: Sarah Neel, Tara Wells, Karsyn Williamson, Jaycee Eastman, Chloie Haugeberg, Bailey Blanton, Ashja Franklin, Emory Cover, Payton Wells, Qhenja Jordan, Zaquirah Jordan; Waskom: Alaina Dyson, Ellen Nuner, Anna Claire Reeves, LaDaija Thomas, Macie Moody, Jaynai Miles, Savannah Cadenhead; Elysian Fields: Allison O’Brien,Ava Henigan, Bailey Smith, Kyleigh Griffin,Kerrigan Love, Madison Owens, Myah Silliman, Kirstin Commander, Kyleigh Stephens, Shelby Roberts; West Rusk: Hannah Haffner, Isabella Mata, Charlie Buckner, Natalia Mata; Arp: Allee McCollum, Abby Nichols, Addison Carpenter, Aubrey Poole, Sydne Garrett, Kyleigh Pawlik, Kyia Horton, Maddie Birdsong; Tatum: Taydem Barker, Kerrigan Biggs, Aundrea Bradley, Kaysen Foster, Allissa Hagquist, Caitlyn Jones, Lily Luna, Camryn Milam, Gracie Pace, Kamdyn Scott, Abby Sorenson, Kaylei Stroud, Karly Stroud; Jefferson: Falicia Carver, Tawny Foster, Adrianna Blanton.