KILGORE — The 3-point shot kept the shorthanded Kilgore College Lady Rangers in the game early, but free throws late by Blinn ended up being the difference here on Saturday.
The visiting Lady Buccaneers sank nine free throws in the final minute, holding on for a 71-63 win over the Lady Rangers in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
The loss snaps a modest two-game winning streak for Kilgore and drops KC to 7-10 overall and 6-7 in the conference. Blinn moves to 11-5 and 7-3 with its third straight win.
The Lady Rangers trailed by 10 (58-48) with 7:05 left, but Hannah Narvaez hit a running jumper with 4:28 to play to stop a scoring drought of more than four minutes and spark a comeback. KC got to within two points three times, the last coming when Vianey Galvan drilled a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to make it a 65-63 contest.
That was all of the scoring for KC, but Blinn started a constant march to the free throw line and put it away.
Kilgore used the long range shot to lead for most of the first half, as Kerrighan Dunn heated up and knocked down 5 of 9 triples in the opening 20 minutes. Blinn battled back and led 33-31 at the break and enjoyed that same two-point lead (47-45) heading to the final stanza.
The Lady Bucs pulled in front by 10 on a triple from Telisha Brown, setting up the late KC rally and free throw fest by Blinn.
Dunn finished with 23 points to pace the Lady Rangers. Jada Hood added 12, Galvan 12 and Josephine Adegbite 13. Hood had eight rebounds and Adegbite eight.
Hailey Atwood scored 20 for Blinn, and she also pulled down 13 rebounds. Brown scored 13, with 11 coming in the second half. Jessica Soders also had 11 for the Lady Bucs.
The Lady Rangers will host 903 Elite at 6 p.m. on Monday and then return to conference action at Tyler on Wednesday.
MenIn Beeville, the Kilgore College men rolled to a 97-72 win over Coastal Bend.
The win lifts the Rangers to 10-5 on the season while Coastal Bend drops to 4-11.
The Rangers will visit Jacksonville on Wednesday.