KILGORE – The Kilgore College Lady Rangers’ upset bid against No. 3 ranked Blinn College lasted until late in the first half here Saturday.
Blinn broke a 32-32 deadlock with an 8-1 run to end the first half, and scored the first four points after the break to hold off a scrappy Lady Ranger squad and notch a 76-63 Region XIV Conference win at Masters Gymnasium.
Blinn, winners of 16 in a row, improves to 25-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play with the win. The Lady Rangers fell to 10-16 overall and 4-9 against the league.
The Lady Rangers held a four-point lead (12-8) in the first quarter after Alyssia Thorne sank four straight free throws, and led 16-15 after one quarter.
Blinn pulled away for a 9-point lead early in the second quarter when MaKayla Patterson hammered home a 3-pointer, but the Lady Rangers stormed back to tie things.
Jazmyn Sostand started the comeback for KC with a 3-pointer, and then Alexis Anderson muscled up inside for a short jumper. Thorne later hit two free throws, Kamryn Gibson buried a baseline jumper and Anderson again did the dirty work inside with an offensive rebound and layup to make it a 32-29 contest.
Emmia Johnson closed out the run with an old-fashioned 3-point play, scoring, drawing a foul and hitting her free throw to make it 32 apiece, but Blinn answered with an 8-1 outburst, capping things with a steal and bucket from Cristal Smith to lead 40-33 at intermission. The visitors used back-to-back hoops early in the third to push the lead to double digits.
The Lady Bucs enjoyed an 11-point lead (63-52) after three quarters and eventually pushed the advantage to 18 (75-57) before KC got buckets from Thorne, Gibson and Aaliyah Davis late to keep things respectable.
Tiffany Tullis had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to lead the way for Blinn.Skylar Barnes added 15 points, Hannah Humphrey 12 and Patterson 10.
Thorne led KC with 21 points. Ma’Kaila Lewis scored 10 points, Davis eight, Jermia Green six, Gibson and Anderson four apiece and Sostand and Nyla Inmon three each. Green and Inmon finished with seven rebounds apiece, and Green had seven assists and four steals.
The Lady Rangers will close out the regular season with three straight road games, visiting Coastal Bend on Wednesday, Jacksonville on Feb. 28 and Panola on March 4.