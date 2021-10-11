Former Longview Lobo football standout Jeb Blount, who helped lead Tulsa University to three Missouri Valley Conference championships and later earned a Super Bowl ring with the Oakland Raiders, will be inducted into the Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.
The ceremony is set to take place in the spring.
Blount was a member of Tulsa's three straight Missouri Valley Conference championship teams that went 15-1 in league play during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
He led Tulsa in passing in 1974 and 1975, passing for 1,831 yards and 15 touchdowns in 1974. He was named the league's offensive player of the year in 1974, and was an all-conference selection the following season as a senior.
He finished his Tulsa career having completed 320 of 588 passes for 4,372 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Blount was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 1976 NFL Draft (50th overall), and got a Super Bowl ring when the Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, later that season.
He was waived prior to the 1977 NFL season and was claimed by several teams, but the NFL awarded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers his rights. He started four games and played in five for Tampa Bay, passing for 522 yards.
Blount will be joined in the Tulsa Hall of Fame 2021 class by former basketball coach Tubby Smith, Michelle Sechser (rowing), Chris O'Hare (men's track and cross country) and Ryan Pore (men's soccer) - along with the 1971 baseball team.