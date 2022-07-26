COLLEGE STATION: Listed is the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class A All-State Baseball Team for the 2022 season. Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members around the state:

First TeamPitchers – Trent Gerber, Nazareth, sr.; Jerek Pena, Ira, sr.; Daelyn Gonzales, D’Hanis, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Hagan Gordon, Borden County County, soph.; Will Kazda, Abbott, jr.

First baseman – John Ruiz, Knippa, jr.

Second baseman – Kallan Kuehler, Borden County, jr.

Shortstop – Dylan Cole, Kennard, sr.

Third baseman – Bryton Partain, Ira, jr.

Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, sr.; Lexton Sly, Miller Grove, sr.; Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, soph.

Designated hitter – Kyle Gerik, Abbott, sr.

Player of the year – Pena, Ira

Coach of the year – Todd Craft, D’Hanis

Second TeamPitchers – Mason Adcock, Borden County, soph.; Reid Gross, Fayetteville, soph.; Nate Perez, Knippa, sr.

Catcher – (tie) Keyton Lumbreraz, Kennard, jr.; Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, sr.

First baseman – Brad Lemley, Graford, soph.

Second baseman – Jacob George, Miller Grove, sr.

Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, sr.

Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, soph.

Outfielders – Tanner Birkenfeld, Nazareth, jr.; Layton Herrmann, D’Hanis, jr.; Emory Cooper, Ector, sr.

Designated hitter – Will Schawe, D’Hanis, soph.

Honorable MentionPitchers – Benjamin Bullock, Graford, soph.; Logan Lackey, Dodd City, jr.; Landry Young, Kress, jr.

Catchers – Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, jr.; Gavin Brazell, Sulphur Bluff, soph.; Carter Whitburn, Ector, jr.

First basemen – Ethan Hargrove, Borden County, jr.; Koda Bigham, Borden County, soph.; Ryan Pilkington, Kennard, sr.; Preston Pustejovsky, Abbott, jr.

Second basemen – Karsyn Johnson, Abbott, jr.; Anthony Luna, Era, soph.

Shortstops – Travis Gully, Fayetteville, jr.; Ryan Hendrey, D’Hanis, sr.; Jaden Kulms, Hubbard, jr.; Collin Morgan, Neches, soph.; Riley Sustala, Abbott, fr.; Nathan Harris, Ector, jr.;

Third baseman – Kole Campbell, Kress, jr.

Outfielders – De’Marion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel, soph.

Infielders –Trevor Moore, Sulphur Bluff, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, sr.; Matthew Massengill, Union Hill, sr.; Raymond Espinosa, Leverett’s Chapel, soph.; Hunter Schobel, Round Top-Carmine; jr.; Kannyn Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, jr

Designated hitter – Ryan Reed, Cross Plains, jr.; Carson Thompson, Chester, sr.; Jacob Polasek, Round Top-Carmine, jr.

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.