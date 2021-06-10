ROUND ROCK – After a late start due to the length of the previous game, Hallsville needed three full innings to find its offense.
Once that happened, the Bobcats made up for lost time with a big fourth inning.
The Bobcats scored four times in the fourth, earning a 4-2 win over Leander Rouse and punching their ticket to the Class 5A state championship game at Dell Diamond.
Hallsville will face Barbers Hill in the title game at noon on Saturday back at Dell Diamond. Barbers Hill won the other 5A semifinal, 12-8.
Trailing 0-2 heading to the fourth, Brayden Walker became the first Hallsville baserunner when he was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He swiped second, and Kurt Wyman followed with a single.
Walker stopped at third on Wyman’s hit, but Matt Houston was plunked with a Kithil offering to load the bases and Tyler Lee followed by walking on a 3-2 pitch to score Walker and make it a 2-1 contest.
Noah Jumper walked to bring in Wyman and tie the score, and then Trenton Smith singled sharply to left to plate courtesy runner Hagen Carver and Lee. Jumper was out at third on the play, and after Jones walked, the Raiders changed pitchers.
Conner Stewart greeted new Rouse pitcher Daniel Norris with a line drive, but it was caught and the Raiders turned it into an inning-ending double play as the Bobcats settled for a 4-2 lead.
Jeb Drewery (13-3) shut the Raiders down the rest of the way. He finished the complete game victory with seven strikeouts, giving up no earned runs on two hits and two walks.