HALLSVILLE — District 15-5A champ Hallsville returned to its winning ways in its 2021 Class 5A playoff opener on Thursday.
The Bobcats had lost three of their final four regular season games, but that didn’t matter in their home win on Thursday. The Bobcats rolled to a 5-0 win against District 16-5A four-seed Huntsville in game one of the 5A Region II bi-district series.
Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight in Huntsville and a forced game three would occur at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Whitehouse.
Hallsville waited a few innings to score, but started to find its groove in the bottom of the first. Kurt Wyman became the first Bobcat baserunner of the game when he recorded a one-out single to right field and advanced to second base when Matt Houston was hit by a pitch. But, Logan Jones’ flyout ended the opportunity.
The home team was finally ready to strike offensively in the bottom of the third. Brayden Walker launched the charge with a leadoff infield single and stole second base before scoring on Tyler Lee’s RBI single. Lee advanced to second base when Houston was hit by a pitch, moved to third base on Jones’ single, and scored when Noah Jumper was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Matt Perkins served as Houston’s pinch runner and scored on Trenton Smith’s sacrifice fly.
Jeb Drewery started his strikeout surge with two in the top of the third inning and added two more in the fifth. His team’s defense recorded the other out in the fifth when Huntsville’s Cody McLerran recorded a one-out bunt single and was caught on his steal attempt at second base. Drewery would finish with six strikeouts after two were added between the sixth and seventh innings.
Hallsville expanded its lead again in the bottom of the fifth. Jones recorded a one-out infield single, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, moved to third when Smith’s single loaded the bases, and scored on the same fielder’s choice that allowed Conner Stewart to reach base.
The following inning produced the final run of the night. Hallsville’s Walker was aggressive with his leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth, his steals at second and third base, and ultimately his run off an off-course Huntsville pickoff throw that landed in left field.