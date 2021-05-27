From Staff Reports
ROCKWALL – Just like in the opener on Wednesday, the Hallsville Bobcats had an answer for every Lucas Lovejoy scoring inning here Thursday, pulling away for a 5-2 win over the Leopards and earning a trip to the Class 5A Region II finals
The Bobcats, who earned a walk off 9-8 win in the opening game of the series on Wednesday in Whitehouse improve to 30-8 on the year. Lucas Lovejoy ends the year with a 30-10 record.
Hallsville will meet either Frisco Wakeland or Corsicana next week with a trip to the UIL State Baseball Tournament on the line.
Landon Bowden worked five innings for the pitching win. He struck out seven, walked four and gave up one earned run. Brayden Hodges fanned two with no runs allowed on two hits in two innings.
Lovejoy took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Thursday when Trent Rucker reached on an error with one out and later scored on a Michael Mainord two-out double.
The Bobcats tied things in the bottom of the fifth, using a single by Logan Jones, a sacrifice bunt from Conner Stewart and a groundout by Sawyer Dunagan to move Jones to third and an RBI single by Brayden Walker to plate Jones and pull Hallsville even at 1-1.
The Leopards went back in front in the bottom of the fifth, scoring once, but it could have been worse.
Trent Rucker, Aidan Smith and Ralph Rucker all singled to load the bases with no outs, but Bowden fanned the next two men before a wild pitch scored Trent Rucker. Sam Finn walked to re-load the bags, but Bowden coaxed a fly ball out off the bat of Dom Dechant to end the inning with Lovejoy leading 2-1.
A walk by Tyler Lee with one out in the bottom of the sixth started a four-run inning for the Bobcats.
Trenton Smith followed with a walk after two men were out, and then Jones singled to bring in Lee and tie things at 2-2. Stewart singled to right to bring in courtesy runner Hagen Carver, and Jones scored on an error. Dunagan’s single scored Stewart, and Hallsville led 5-2.
Hallsville erased a one-out single in the Lovejoy sixth with a double play, and, and Lovejoy managed a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh before that runner was erased on a groundball to end things.