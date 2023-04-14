Hallsville overcame an early battle with neighbor Longview on Friday night, and ultimately used a late game push to earn a 9-2 road district win.
The Bobcats only produced seven hits in the outing, but they took advantage of the five walks and two hit by pitches in the four-plus inning start of Longview starting pitcher Cole Ramey to improve their 2023 season record to 18-6-1 and District 15-5A mark to 9-1.
The Lobos, meanwhile, dropped to 14-11 for the year and 6-4 in league play.
“They’re one of the quality teams year in and year out in East Texas,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said of Hallsville after his team’s loss on Friday. “We gave too much stuff away. Regroup and get after it next week.”
Hallsville’s fast start in the top of the first inning ultimately resulted in a 1-0 lead. Sawyer Dunagan drew a leadoff walk, and moved to second when Connor White singled.
Dunagan then advanced to third base during Blake Cox’s sacrifice fly, and eventually scored the go-ahead run during Ashton Garza’s sacrifice groundout.
Dunagan finished the game with three walks, three runs and a hit in Hallsville’s win.
Longview leaned on Ronald Woods’ aggressiveness in the bottom half of the inning to earn a game-tying score. He was hit by a pitch, moved to second base on a wild pitch, stole third base, and eventually came home during Taylor Tatum’s sacrifice fly.
Hallsville pitcher Landon Bowden eventually limited the damage because he closed out the inning with strikeouts against Jordan Allen and Campbell Williams.
Bowden ultimately finished his six-inning start with 11 punch outs.
The Bobcats put more pressure on Ramey in the top of the fourth when they took the lead for good. They first put runners on the corners after Cox’s leadoff walk, move to second base during Jake Holladay’s sacrifice groundout, and stolen base at third.
Trenton Johnson then walked, and advanced to second base on a double steal that allowed Cox to score.
Ramey hit Laker McPherson with a pitch and loaded the bases with a walk during Zane Holder’s at-bat, but he eventually got out of the jam when he struck out Ethan Miller.
The levee eventually broke in twhe top of the fifth though. Garza’s RBI double drove in Dunagan and White, and Holladay’s sac fly scored Cox to grow Hallsville’s advantage to 5-1.
Longview responded with a bottom of the fifth double steal that scored DaTravion Gates and moved Woods all the way from first and third base.
But, Hallsville topped that with three more runs in the top of the sixth. Cox’s infield single scored Dunagan, and a double steal scored White, while Cox came home on a sacrifice groundout.
The Bobcats then finalized the game score when McPherson scored on Miller’s RBI triple in the seventh.