WHITEHOUSE – Matt Houston doubled with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, driving in two runs and giving the Hallsville Bobcats a walk off 9-8 win over Lucas Lovejoy in the opening game of a best-of-three Class 5A Region II regional semifinal series.
Hallsville moves to 29-8 with the win. Lovejoy drops to 30-9.
The teams will meet at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Rockwall for the second game of the series.
The Leopards took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Colby Branch doubled with one out and Aidan Smith delivered two-out triple to plate him.
The Bobcats answered with a pair in the fourth.
Houston got things started with a double, and Ethan Miller came in to run, stealing third and scoring on a throwing error to tie things at 1-1.
After a strikeout, Trenton Smith walked, and then following another punchout, Conner Stewart singled to right to bring in Tyler Lee – who was hit by a pitch earlier.
Lovejoy tied things in the top of the fifth when Kyle Branch, Colby Branch and Trent Rucker delivered back-to-back-to-back singles – with Rucker’s delivering Branch across the plate to make it a 2-2 contest.
Brayden Walker singled to open the Hallsville fifth, moving to second on a sacrifice by Wyman. After Lee walked two batters later, Noah Jumper singled to left to score Walker for a 3-2 Hallsville lead.
Logan Jones singled for Hallsville in the bottom of the sixth to start a three-run uprising. Stewart bunted him to second, and Jones moved to third on a single by Sawyer Dunagan. Walker’s single brought in Jones for a 4-2 lead, and the Wyman doubled to score Dunagan and Walker for a 6-2 Bobcat cushion.
Lovejoy didn’t go quietly, scoring four times in the top of the seventh to tie things at 6-6. Aidan Smith had an RBI double with two outs to keep the Leopards alive, and then Matthew Mainord lashed a three-run double to tie the score at six apiece.
The Leopards got back-to-back singles by Sam Finn and Kyle Branch with one out in the top of the eighth. Finn moved to third on a flyout, and then Rucker tripled to left on a 1-2 pitch to bring in Finn and Branch for an 8-6 cushion.
In the bottom of the eighth, Logan Jones led off with a single. After two outs were recorded, Brayden Walker and Kurt Wyman singled, with Jones scoring and Walker moving to third on the throw.
Houston followed with his game-winning double to bring in Walker and Wyman and make the final 9-8.