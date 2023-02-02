The Kilgore College football team signed 29 high school student athletes on Wednesday, including Longview High School standout Ta'Darion Boone and several other East Texas players.
Boone, a 5-8, 170-pound defensive back, recorded 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes defended, five interceptions, a blocked punt and three defensive touchdowns for Longview in 2022. He helped lead the Lobos to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals.
Other East Texans signed by the Rangers on Wednesday were Daingerfield offensive lineman JyKeelin Frazier (6-1, 290), Texas High offensive lineman John Jack (6-4, 280), Texas High center Richard Jackson (6-2, 265), Troup linebacker Kevin Pierce (6-3, 190) and Rusk receiver Brailen Trawick (6-1, 170).
The Rangers finished 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference in 2022. KC earned the No. 4 seed in the SWJCFC playoffs, knocking off No. 1 Trinity Valley (38-10) and No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute (39-12) to earn the SWJCFC title before falling to Butler (Kansas) 28-24 in the Heart of Texas Bowl held in Commerce.
Other signees Wednesday included:
James Adams: DB, 6’1, 170, Dallas, (Duncanville HS)
Jordan Brown: TE, 6’4, 240, Euless, (Trinity HS)
Kaleb Brown: OL, 6’6, 275, Arlington, (Seguin HS)
Kyland Brown: DL, 6’3, 280, Hurst, (L.D. Bell HS)
Darrion Burleson: DL, 6’3, 220, Killeen, (Shoemaker HS)
Ferron Cotton: WR, 5’10, 170, Frisco, (Memorial HS)
Manuel Espejel Jr.: DL, 6’4, 255, Winnfield, LA (Winnfield HS)
Cory Johnson: LB, 6’0, 230, Euless, (Trinity HS)
Darrius Lavigne: OL, 6’2, 305, Houston, (Booker T. Washington HS)
Gary Maddox: RB, 5’11, 180, Euless, (Trinity HS)
Deldrick Madison: DB, 6’0, 180, Dallas, (Duncanville HS)
Cobie Miller: DL, 6’0, 305, Anna, (Anna HS)
Errick Mills: RB, 6’0, 240, Everman, (Everman HS)
Marcus Moultrie: DB, 5’11, 185, Killeen, (Harker Heights HS)
Melvin Polk: WR, 5’11, 170, Weatherford, (Weatherford HS)
Christopher Robinson: LB, 6’1, 210, Killeen, (Harker Heights HS)
Otis Santellana: DL, 6’2, 325, Edna, (Edna HS)
Marcus Smith: OL, 6’2, 290, Bellville, (Bellville HS)
Braydan Tatum: DB, 6’4, 183, Frisco, (Lonestar HS)
Zavian Tibbs: DL, 6’2, 245, Killeen, (Shoemaker HS)
Brandon Ward: DB, 6’1, 180, Brenham, (Bellville HS)
Jaylen Webb: DB, 6’2, 180, Kennedale, (Kennedale HS)
Mason Welch: QB, 6’4, 220, Shreveport, LA (Northwood HS)