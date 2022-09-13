Ta’Darion Boone only had a little more than one half of action to do his damage in Week 3, but the Longview High School senior made the most of his time on the field.
Boone is this week’s Longview News-Journal East Texas Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 69-0 win over Tyler Legacy. Beckville’s J’Koby Williams earned Offensive Player of the Week honors for a solid outing in a 59-21 win over Harmony.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Boone finished with four tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a blocked punt as the Lobos turned in a dominant performances against Legacy to earn head coach John King his 200th career coaching victory.
It was a dominant performance by the Lobos, especially on defense, and Boone had a huge part in that success.
With the Lobos leading 21-0, Boone returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the second quarter. Nine seconds later, Longview got its second defensive touchdown of the game when Billy Smith picked off a pass and rambled 25 yards for a score.
Longview led 49-0 at the half, and only a few starters saw action after halftime.
Boone, coming of a junior season in 2021 that saw him record 90 tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for loss, has 15 tackles, a sack, an interception, a fumble recovery, a blocked kick and four pass breakups in three games this season.
The Lobos (3-0) will open District 7-5A Division II action at Lufkin on Friday.
Williams, meanwhile, helped Beckville improve to 2-1 on the young season with another all-around performance against Harmony.
The junior standout, who had 2,835 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards and 49 offensive touchdowns heading into the season, completed a 19-yard pass, rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 100 yards and a TD against Harmony.
For the season, the junior standout has carried 42 times for 409 yards and eight scores, caught eight passes for 133 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
The Bearcats will host Elysian Fields on Friday.