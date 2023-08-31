Longview didn’t have the cleanest outing in its 23-21 season-opening loss against McKinney on Aug. 24, but history is on its side as it looks to bounce back against rival Marshall on Friday.
“Going into week one, it’s kinda like going into the first round of the playoffs,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “You don’t know as much about your team as you want to know. You gotta learn things along the way. Of course in the playoffs, it’s do or die. In the regular season, you got a chance to make some adjustments.”
The Lobos are now 10-10 in season openers during John King’s head coaching tenure, but they have a history of regrouping after early tests, and are confident that they will produce another positive outing when they travel to Maverick Stadium for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. rivalry renewal with Marshall.
That is evident because Longview owns an 8-1 game two record after a first game defeat during King’s time as head coach. That includes wins against Marshall in 2006, 2007, 2013, 2016, 2020, and 2021, a victory against Tyler Lee in 2008, and a successful outing against North Little Rock (Arkansas) in 2012. The only disruption of the trend was a 2014 loss against John Tyler that caused an 0-2 season start.
Longview’s long-term success has also been on display because it has learned from all of those early losses, and stormed back to earn nine of the 19 playoff berths in the King era.
The Lobos navigated different rough patches to advance to the 2008 state championship game, the 2007 regional final, the 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2021 regional semifinals, the 2006 and 2014 area round playoff games, and the 2016 bi-district round, so they will have similar late season expectations for the rest of the 2023 campaign.
“I hope we learn pretty quickly,” King said of his team this season. “We really don’t have time for a wakeup call. We got a tough schedule and district we gotta get ready for.”
“Our focus has been on us,” he added. “[We need to] improve as a football team and learn from last week’s mistakes. Try and get them corrected, and progress as a football team.”
Longview understands that it needs to hang on to the football better after the offensive unit lost two fumbles and the special teams group misfired a punt snap in last week’s defeat, but there are other areas that also need to be addressed.
“All I know to do is go back and focus on the little things,” King said of how his team plays a sharper brand of football this season. “Ball security, create turnovers, and get away from pre-snap penalties. There were a bunch of kids that were first time in the fire, and particularly on offense. There was some youth and inexperience out there, and that showed. If we get that cleaned up, we’ll have a chance to be okay.”
Longview still showed signs of this year’s potential when multiple positions contributed to a turnaround that began with a 14-0 deficit and produced a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter.
“I liked their effort,” King said of his team’s performance in the season opener. “The kids played for four quarters. I thought our conditioning held up pretty well. We gotta play smarter and execute better.”
“I was pleased with our defensive line,” he added. “We rotated a lot of guys in there, and I thought they did a good job of holding up to the power running game of McKinney. Particularly Billy Smith, he had a heck of a game. We [also] tackled well out of the secondary.”
Now, Longview turns its attention to the 113th chapter of the historical series with Marshall, and the Lobos expect nothing short of a challenge.
“They’re young in a lot of ways,” King said of this week’s opponent. “They got two new young running backs that are very talented and the two receivers out wide are explosive. They like to get the ball to those guys. They’re not scared to throw it deep. Defensively, they’re probably a little undersized compared to what they’ve been the last few years. [But] they’re very active, [there’s] a lot of defensive team speed, and [they] can tackle well in the open space. They’re going to present a lot of problems.”