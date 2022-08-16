Spring Hill's Carolann Bowles picked up right where she left off after a strong 2021 season.
The Lady Panthers' standout earned East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week honors for games played Aug. 8-13 after helping lead her team to a 4-3 record for the week.
Bowles finished the seven-match stretch with 51 kills, 17 aces, five blocks and 20 digs for a Lady Panther team that opened with a loss to White Oak and then went 4-2 in the Wimberley Tournament over the weekend.
Spring Hill opened in Wimberley with wins over Rains, Liberty and Stephenville before falling in a championship bracket opener to Central. After a win over Glen Rose, the Lady Panther finished the weekend with a loss to Rains.
A year ago, Bowles recorded 389 kills, 63 aces, 163 digs and 31 blocks to follow up a 2020 campaign that saw her rack up 305 kills, 24 blocks, 82 digs and 12 aces.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in week one of the season (nominated by coaches):
- Beckville's Avery Morris finished with 128 kills, 47 digs and two aces, and teammate Sophie Elliot had 264 assists and 32 digs.