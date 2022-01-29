KILGORE - The No. 2 ranked Kilgore College Rangers battle from behind for the entire game, and eventually forced overtime here Saturday. Overtime belonged to visiting Bossier Parish, however, as the Cavaliers held on for a 109-101 Region XIV Conference win at Masters Gymnasium.
Jaeden Marshall scored even of his team-leading 28 points in the extra frame, leading the Cavaliers past the Rangers in a contest that saw KC fall behind early, rally and then never lead in OT.
Kilgore, playing its third game this week, drops to 20-2 overall and 10-2 in the conference. Bossier Parish moves to 13-8 and 7-5.
The Rangers took a 14-11 lead with 12:24 left in the first half on a short jumper by DaVeon Thomas, but BPCC's Adrian Walker hit a triple to tie it and then Eric McKnight drove the lane for a layup to put the Cavaliers on top.
The Cavaliers built a nine-point lead late in the half and held a slim 42-39 lead at halftime - eventually extending the cushion back to 11 on a running jumper by Jeremy Richard with 12:36 left in regulation play.
The Rangers stormed back and used a 13-2 run to go in front for the first time since the 12:24 mark of the first half on a triple by Dantwan Grimes with 5:22 left in regulation play. From there, the contest featured three more ties and eight lead changes before Da'Sean Nelson tied it with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to force overtime.
A layup by Marshall 16 seconds into the extra frame put the Cavaliers up for good.
Grimes finished with 30 points in the loss for KC. Thomas had 21 points, Nelson 16, Paul Otieno 15, Isaac Hoberecht and Obi Ezekewesli six apiece, Mason Taylor five and Duane Posey two. Nelson also had 12 rebounds and three blocks, Otieno nine rebounds and Hoberecht six assists.
Derick Hamilton had all 16 of his points in the second half for BPCC. Adrian Walker added 15 and Kendrick Delahoussaye 13 for the Cavaliers.
The Rangers will visit Paris on Wednesday and return home next Saturday to host Navarro.