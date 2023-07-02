BRAVES 6, MARLINS 3: ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the fifth gave Atlanta the lead and the Braves overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 for their 16th win in 17 games. The Braves won their eighth straight and completed a three-game sweep to extend their lead over second-place Miami in the NL East to nine games. Atlanta has won 10 in a row at home and 23 of 26 overall. Luis Arráez drove in two runs with two hits, lifting his batting average to .389.
MARINERS 7, RAYS 6: SEATTLE (AP) — José Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam to force in the tiebreaking run, and the Seattle Mariners erased an early five-run deficit in a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Eugenio Suárez and Tom Murphy homered for the Mariners, who took two of three games from the top team in the American League. All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo recovered from a rough start to last six innings. Seattle’s bullpen held the Mariners without a hit over the final three innings. Paul Sewald struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 16th save. Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered early off Castillo. Arozarena lined into a double play that ended the seventh, with teammate Wander Franco getting doubled off first base.
WHITE SOX 8, ATHLETICS 7: OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jake Burger hit his 18th home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7 to avoid a three-game sweep. Zach Remillard added a two-run single Sunday and Eloy Jiménez had a pair of RBI singles as the White Sox finished their seven-game road trip 3-4. Brent Rooker homered for Oakland hours after being named an All-Star. Touki Toussaint made his third appearance and first start for the White Sox, allowing two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked four in a no-decision. Aaron Bummer was credited with the win. Gregory Santos earned his first career save.
TIGERS 14, ROCKIES 9: DENVER (AP) — Javier Baez and Jake Marisnick each hit a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers hit five home runs overall to beat the Colorado Rockies 14-9. The win clinched the three-game series for the Tigers and gave them their 10th victory in their past 17 games after starting the season 27-39. The five home runs matched the team’s total from its previous four games combined and brought in all 14 runs. Kerry Carpenter, Jake Rogers and Spencer Torkelson also homered for the Tigers. Torkelson’s two-run shot to left in the seventh inning was his team-leading 12th homer of the season and his fourth in the past five games.
REDS 4, PADRES 3: CINCINNATI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer that sent the Cincinnati Reds to their latest dramatic victory, 4-3 over the San Diego Padres. Spencer Steer also had a two-run homer and rookie Andrew Abbott struck out a career-high 12 in 7 2/3 innings for the surprising young Reds, who remained tied with Milwaukee atop the NL Central. Ha-Seong Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to tie it 2-all, but the disappointing Padres lost for the 10th time in 13 games. Stephenson batted for slumping Joey Votto and launched the first pitch from Nick Martinez into the right-field bullpen for his fifth career pinch-hit homer. San Diego scored once in the ninth before Alexis Díaz secured his 23rd save.
NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 4: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stone Garrett hit a grand slam, Jeimer Candelario added a solo shot and reliever Kyle Finnegan pitched out of late-inning jams that helped the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4. The Nationals took two of three from the National League champions and finished a solid 6-3 on a nine-game, 10-day road trip. They won series against Seattle and San Diego on the trip and have won seven of 11 overall. Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies.
CARDINALS 5, YANKEES 1: ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 win over Gerrit Cole that completed a disappointing 3-3 trip for New York. On a day Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, Montgomery allowed an unearned run, two hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old left-hander made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2017 and was traded to the Cardinals last Aug. 2 for centerfielder Harrison Bader.
RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 4: TORONTO (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Verdugo’s sixth home run came on the first pitch thrown Sunday by Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano. Verdugo stood at home plate to admire his 415-foot drive into the stands behind the visitor’s bullpen in right field. Jarren Duran went 5 for 5 with four doubles and Rafael Devers reached base five times and drove in two for the Red Sox. Boston has won three straight following a season-long five-game losing streak.
BREWERS 6, PIRATES 3: PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 to win their third straight series. Colin Rea (5-4) won his second straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. With runners on second and third in the fifth, he retired Andrew McCutchen on an inning-ending groundout. Devin Williams retired three straight batters for his 17th save in 18 chances. Milwaukee won seven of 10 on its trip and remained tied with Cincinnati for the NL Central lead.
ROYALS 9, DODGERS 1: KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBIs while Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece to help Kansas City to a 9-1 romp over the Dodgers. The victory gave the Royals a series win for the first time since May 17. They had been winless in their past 12 series to tie the second-longest in franchise history. Brady Singer earned the win by allowing one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings. Tony Gonsolin took the loss for Los Angeles, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while failing to get through the four innings.
ORIOLES 2, TWINS 1: BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit rookie Jordan Westburg with a pitch In the eighth inning, enabling the Baltimore Orioles to stop a four-game skid with a 2-1 victory. The Orioles had gone 20 straight innings without a run and were poised to be swept for the first time this season before coming back from a 1-0 deficit in the eighth Sunday. Duran struck out Gunnar Henderson before successive singles by Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and Aaron Hicks tied the score. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Duran plunked Westburg with a fastball to give the Orioles their first lead in the three-game series.
ANGELS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2: ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen. Reid Detmers (2-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings. It is the fifth straight game the left-hander has fanned at least eight and allowed two or fewer runs. He’s the first Angels pitcher to do that since Nolan Ryan in 1972-73. Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 21st save.