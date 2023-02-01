Bayne Brinkman, a key performer on the offensive and defensive lines for the Spring Hill Panthers the past three seasons, will continue his academic and athletic career at the next level after signing a national letter of intent on Wednesday with the University of Arkansas-Monticello.
Brinkman, a 6-3, 230-pound senior, recorded 180 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks the past three seasons for the Panthers.
"He's been that guy since his freshman year," Spring Hill head football coach Brandon Joslin said. "We knew he would be special. He understands what it takes to be successful in the football world and in school. He's 100% committed. He just gets it."
As a senior, he recorded 61 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Brinkman had 67 tackles as a junior, adding 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback pressures and 10 tackles for loss as a junior, and he finished with 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks as a sophomore.
"Coach Walker (Ashburn) treated me like his own from the start. We just connected, and it felt like home," Brinkman said of his decision to sign with the Boll Weevils.
Ashburn is the team's defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and strength and conditioning coach.
"They told me how they plan to use me, and I'm ready to be part of what they are building there," Brinkman added, noting he had offers from Howard Payne, Hardin-Simmons, McMurry, Hendrix and Navarro.
Brinkman said he'll likely be a rush end on defense for the Boll Weevils.
Arkansas-Monticello finished 3-8 last season.
The Boll Weevils complete in the Great American Conference along with Ouachita Baptist, Harding, East Central, Henderson State, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech, Southern Arkansas, Southern Nazarene, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Oklahoma Baptist.