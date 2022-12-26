Chapel Hill sophomore quarterback Demetrius Brisbon earned Most Valuable Player honors, and Kilgore landed three superlatives with the release of the District 9-4A Division I All-District Football Team for the 2022 season.
Brisbon completed 134 of 225 passes for 2,209 yards and 32 touchdowns and carried 140 times for 1,403 yards and 15 more scores.
Kilgore's Isaiah Ross shared offensive MVP honors with Chapel Hill's Rickey Stewart, and Kilgore's Peyton Christian (Defensive MVP) and Jackson Harris (Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year) were also big winners.
Other superlatives went to Chapel Hill's Dyllan Drummond and Lindale's Will Hutchens (Offensive Linemen of the Year), Chapel Hill's Kendall Allen (Co-Defensive lineman of the Year), Henderson's Johnathan Bateman and Lindale's Devin Daniels (Co-Offensive Newcomers), Chapel Hill's Trevor Brooks and Jacksonville's Michael Miles (Co-Defensive Newcomers), Chapel Hill's Keviyan Huddleston and Jacksonville's Devin McCuin (Co-Utility Players) and the Chapel Hill coaching staff.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Qaurterback: Da'Marion Van Zandt, Kilgore; Clint Thurman, Lindale; Running back: Taj'Shawn Wilson, Palestine; Jwaylon Kennedy, Jacksonville; Fullback: Aubrey Saylor, Kilgore; Elijah Walker, Palestine; Receiver: P.J. Wiley, Kilgore; Ilonzo "Duece" McGregor, Chapel Hill; Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill; Jermaine Taylor, Jacksonville; Jorien Ray, Athens; Tight end: Ty Stedman, Palestine; Landon Sullivan, Lindale; Line: Brayden Nelson, Kilgore; Justin Flores, Kilgore; Pablo Martinez, Chapel Hill; Baylnn Williams, Palestine; Brock Johnson, Henderson; Trey Mazratian,Lindale; Casey Poe, Lindale; Slade Haresnape, Athens; Hagan Ray, Jacksonville; D'Andre Diles, Jacksonville.
DEFENSE
Line: Jacob Caruthers, Kilgore; Corey Johnson, Chapel Hill; Malcolm Passama, Chapel Hill; Kaden Franklin, Jacksonville; Perry Cole, Palestine; Christian King, Lindale; Inside linebacker: Matthew Hardy, Kilgore; Daveon Ross, Chapel Hill; Ryan Stanton, Lindale; Jaxson Stiles, Athens; Outside linebacker: Demontrell Candie, Kilgore; Daniel Waddleton, Chapel Hill; Ti Crawford, Palestine; Shedrick Dudley, Palestine; Koda Canady, Jacksonville; Safeties: Zaylon Stoker, Kilgore; Dadrian Franklin, Kilgore; Dillion Johnson, Chapel Hill; Reese Hargers, Palestine; Jamauri Manning, Athens; Cornerbacks: Jayden Sandes, Kilgore; Drew Harmon, Chapel Hill; Jayvin Mayfield, Chapel Hill; Jordan Walker, Palestine; Cash Bearden, Jacksonville; Dewayne Minifee, Athens.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Aiden Campos, Chapel Hill; Alex Garcia, Palestine; Jesus Nunez, Jacksonville; Kick returner: Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill; Michael Shannon,Lindale; Punter: Perry Cole, Palestine; Skyler Whiteaker, Jacksonville; Punt returner: Ilonzo "Duece" McGregor, Chapel Hill; K'Mari Gipson, Palestine; Utility: Dede Williams, Kilgore; Jon Denman, Palestine; Montana Warren, Henderson; Darius Dean, Chapel Hill; Ty Arroyo, Athens; Cory Watts, Lindale; Ryan Walker, Jacksonville
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Ty Arroyo, Athens; Jacobe Robinson, Henderson; Ryan McCown, Jacksonville; Running back: Kaleb Tate, Henderson; Patrick Daniels, Lindale; Jamauri Manning, Athens; Fullback: Logan Scherwing, Athens; Receiver: Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore; Jamal Robinson, Henderson; Marcus Field, Lindale; Koda Canady, Jacksonville; Tight end: Jordan Ross, Henderson; Ryan Walker, Jacksonville; Line: Emmanuel Young, Kilgore; Drea Brown, Kilgore; Colby Grimes, Kilgore; Keldrick Davis, Chapel Hill; Corey Johnson, Chapel Hill; Julian Garcia, Palestine; Ethan Heller, Lindale; Brandon Pettway, Lindale; Ivan Pinedo, Athens; Dillon Normandin, Athens; Blake Causey, Jacksonville; Adrian Alexander, Henderson.
DEFENSE
Line: Cam Christian, Kilgore; Dakota Bonner, Chapel Hill; Jacory Seaton, Chapel Hill; Isaiah Tavo, Henderson; Vantrevious Landon, Henderson; Carson Plunkett, Lindale; Dominque Bowens, Jacksonville; Inside linebacker: Jake Curbow, Lindale; Cody McMichael Athens; Ty Stedman, Palestine; Jay Alexander, Henderson; Outside linebacker: Wyatt Parker, Lindale; Jase Warren, Athens; Ja'Tyrin Mumphrey, Chapel Hill; Safeties: Lee Preston, Chapel Hill; Dashawn Jackson, Henderson; Aden Butler, Henderson; Hudson Legrow, Lindale; Cornerback: Michael Shannon, Lindale; Trey Manning, Athens; Shuntrevion Roquemore, Henderson; Taj;Shawn Wilson, Palestine.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Seth Baggett, Lindale; Julian Garza, Henderson; Kick returner: Zay Hull, Athens; Dadrian Franklin, Kilgore; Punter: Leo Yzaguirre, Kilgore; Trevor Brooks, Chapel Hill; Punt returner: Montana Warren, Henderson; Utility: Cayden Patton, Palestine; Deshawn Jackson, Henderson; Ethan Moriarty, Lindale; Quinton Greenlee, Chapel Hill; Jonathan Johnson, Jacksonville; Jaden Crane, Athens.