James Bowie senior Kaylin Brown earned Most Valuable Player honors, and Linden-Kildare, Ore and Maud all gathered superlatives with the release of the District 18-2A All-District Volleyball Team for the 2022 season.
Defensive MVP honors went to Linden-Kildare’s Hannah Wall. Other superlatives were Maud’s Bayla White (Offensive MVP), James Bowie’s Alyson Cherry and Ore City’s Brynn Richardson (Co-Setters), Maud’s Alyssa Ray (Newcomer of the Year) and James Bowie’s Kelsey Smith (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Ore City: Josie Reynolds, Susi Lara; Linden-Kildare: Carley Hays, Rylee Burns; James Bowie: Madison Martin, Skylar Reeves.
SECOND TEAM
Ore City: Tori Cummins, Kayla Peckham; Linden-Kildare: Lynlee LeJeune, Alivia Carlisle; James Bowie: Morgan McClure, Hollyn Tutt; Maud: Jadyn Sanders, Jordan Crowell.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ore City: Lesly Dominguez, Rennie Harris, Brooke Byrd; Linden-Kildare: Kaycee Neville, Madi Bynum, Charis Minson; Maud: Katie Carrell, Janie Reid, Lilyan Birthright, Brooklyn Henderson; James Bowie: Maddie Huggins, Abby McClure, Lindsey McCullough.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Ore City: Tori Cummins, Susi Lara, Stormy Redmond, Brynn Richardson; Linden-Kildare: Jakiah Birmingham, Sophia Hampton, Ashtin Patterson, Madi Bynum, Lynlee LeJeune, Charis Minson, Carley Hays, Kyndal Fitts, Rylee Burns, Kaycee Neville; Maud: Alyssa Ray, Kaylin Newton, Jadyn Sanders, Jordan Cowell, Bayla White, Katie Carrell, Chesni Martin, Sam Barnette, Janie Reid, Brooklyn Osborne, Lilyan Birghright, Brooklyn Henderson; James Bowie: Kaylin Brown, Morgan McCure, Alyson Chery, Skylar Reeves, Maddie Huggins, Lindsey McCullough, Abby McClure, Gillian Lum, Grace Crump.