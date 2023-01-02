Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.