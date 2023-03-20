FRISCO - New Diana's Brinklie Brown and Harleton's Lexi Luby earned the top finishes among East Texas lifters over the weekend at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association State Meet held at the Comerica Center.
Brown finished second in the 123-pound weight class among Class 3A Division II lifters, and Luby was second in the 220-pound weight class among 1A-2A lifters.
Brown had a total of 830 pounds, including a 340-pound squat, 170-pound bench press and 320-pound deadlift. Avery Chacon of Merkel won the division with the same total weight but a lower body weight. She checked in at 119.2 pounds and Brown at 123.4 pounds.
Luby finished second with a total weight of 1,000 pounds (405 squat, 270 bench, 325 deadlift). E.J. Taylor of Kenedy finished first with 1,130 total pounds.
Complete large school results are not available yet.
Area lifters and their finishes included:
CLASS 4A, DII
97 pounds: Aaliyah Potichko, Gilmer, sixth (565 total, 195 squat, 110 bench, 260 deadlift)
114 pounds: Kyleigh Pate, Gilmer, fourth (745 total, 280 squat, 160 bench, 305 deadlift)
132 pounds: Madisyn Vicente, Gilmer, 10th (740 total (290 squat, 165 bench, 285 deadlift)
198 pounds: Lauren Green, Gilmer, 8th (770 total (290 squat, 165 bench, 315 deadlift)
220 pounds: Demaria Lydia, Pittsburg, 6th (810 total, 330 squat, 140 bench, 340 deadlift)
259 pounds: Alyssah Quackenbush, Spring Hill, fifth (960 total, 400 squat, 205 bench, 355 deadlift)
259 plus: Kyla Griffin, Pittsburg, fifth (,045 total, 455 squat, 240 bench, 350 deadlift)
CLASS 3A, DI
114 pounds: Tessa Peterson, Sabine, 14th (665 total, 260 squat, 150 bench, 255 deadlift)
123 pounds: Kooper Bogenschutz, Sabine, 10th (745 total, 285 squat, 150 bench, 310 deadlift); Katie Stansberry, Sabine, 12th (730 total, 315 squat, 155 bench, 260 deadlift)
220 pounds: Tayla Calico, Sabine, 12th (940 total, 385 squat, 210 bench, 345 deadlift)
259 plus: Lillie Fay, Sabine, fifth (970 total, 405 squat, 250 bench, 315 deadlift)
CLASS 3A DII
123 pounds: Brinklie Brown, New Diana, second (830 total, 340 squat, 170 bench, 320 deadlift)
148 pounds: Tara Wells, Troup, seventh (835 total, 325 squat, 185 bench, 325 deadlift); Violet Eason, Troup, 10th (775 total, 295 squat, 170 bench, 310 deadlift)
CLASS 1A-2A
105 pounds: Mayson Smith, Harleton, sixth (650 total, 230 squat, 160 bench, 260 deadlift)
114 pounds: Kayla Ready, Harleton, 16th (605 total, 225 squat, 135 bench, 245 deadlift)
165 pounds: Hailey Hanna, Union Hill, fourth (875 total, 330 squat, 200 bench, 345 deadlift); Isaira Avalos, Leverett's Chapel, 16th (755 total, 305 squat, 150 bench, 300 deadlift)
181 pounds: Jayden Pierson, Leveretts Chapel, 10th (765 total, 280 squat, 165 bench, 320 deadlift)
220 pounds: Lexi Luby, Harleton, second (1,000 total, 405 squat, 270 bench, 325 deadlift)
259 plus: Carrie Bixler, Hawkins, third (950 total, 280 squat, 230 bench, 340 deadlift)