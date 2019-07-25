From Staff Reports
KINGWOOD — Longview’s Cade Bruce fired three straight rounds of 75 for a 225 total and a tie for 37th place at the 93rd annual Texas Junior Amateur held at The Clubs of Kingwood.
Mount Pleasant’s Rustyn Goolsby finished 49th with a total of 234 after rounds of 77, 72 and 85.
Rhett Sellers of Longview and Miller Harris of Carthage missed the two-round cut. Sellers had rounds of 74 and 78, and Harris turned in rounds of 80 and 75.
Zach Heffernan of Fair Oaks Ranch took top honors with a two-shot victory over Stephen Campbell of Richmond. Heffernan opened with a round of 68, and closed with a 71 and a 69 for a 208 total. Campbell was the opening day leader with a 67, and finished with rounds of 72 and 71 for a 210.
On the girls side, Nicole Vivier of Austin had a 29 three-day total (73, 75, 71) for a five-shot victory over Fort Worth’s Savannah Barber (77, 73, 74)