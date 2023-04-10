Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Braden Buchanan earned Most Valuable Player honors, and Mineola and Harmony also picked up superlatives with the release of the District 13-3A All-District Basketball Team for the 2022-2023 season.
Mineola teammates T.J. Moreland (Offensive Player of the Year) and Dawson Pendergrass (Defensive Player of the Year), along with Harmony's Tyson Jenkins (Newcomer of the Year), MPCH's Adrian Ramirez (Sixth Man) and David Schmitt (Coach of the Year) were also top honorees in selections made by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Harmony: Boston Seahorn, Justin Stalnaker; MPCH: Jayden Haley, Casey Hause; Winnsboro: Nico Payne, Will Wilcox; Mineola: KeKe Martin,Brayden Alley; Quitman: Brady Floyd, Levi Thompson; Mount Vernon: Makenzie McGill, Gavin Rainey.
SECOND TEAM
Harmony: Eli Pool, Ethan Clark; MPCH: Isaac Bailey; Mineola: Zay Lipsomb; Winnsboro: Kyler Finney, Hayden Deaton; Quitman: Hunter Jacobs, Landon Richey; Winona: Nate Hampton, Cabron Hampton; Mount Vernon: Jaden Horton, Tyler Reynolds