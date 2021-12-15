GILMER - Gilmer has prepared for seven previous Texas high school football state championship games, so you can expect its program to be ready for its eighth appearance on Friday.
The 14-1 Buckeyes are scheduled to battle the 15-0 China Spring Cougars in the 3 p.m. Class 4A Division II state title game at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.
Buckeye football players know what is expected from them when they suit up for Gilmer every year because their program has previous state championships from the 2004, 2009 and 2014 seasons, and state runner-up finishes from the 1981, 2007, 2012 and 2020 campaigns.
But, it ultimately takes a motivated group to reach those goals and continue the program’s tradition.
“They understand every year that they’re supposed to,” Gilmer athletic director and head football coach Alan Metzel said of his program’s latest state championship game appearance. “That’s the expectation in the town. But, somewhere in the year, it has to change from that to [the players].”
He started noticing a difference in his team during its area round playoff matchup with Caddo Mills and its regional semifinal contest with Van.
“I kept telling my [coaching] staff that we gotta take another step in the area of chemistry, and [the players] did,” said Metzel. “It became more about the whole group. When you start seeing evidence of people connecting outside of their group, you know that it’s player-led. I think that’s when we took our biggest jump.”
There’s a reason why Gilmer has checked off multiple boxes this season. It has been motivated by its 70-14 loss to Carthage in the 2020 Class 4A Division II state championship game. The program’s returning players could’ve easily focused on the disappearance of its early 14-point lead in the season finale last year, but they instead looked ahead to the 2021 campaign because they wanted a better finish to a season.
The football team wouldn’t have refocused without its strong group of senior captains this season. They include quarterback Brandon Tennison, offensive linemen Jarot Ritter, Taylor Nealy, Brayden Clinton and Bodie Henson, receivers and defensive backs Parker Gilow and Landon Watson, defensive linemen Matthew Burton and Dereck Borda, receiver and linebacker Cody Guidry, fullback and defensive lineman Jaron Choyce, and kicker and linebacker Jose Hernandez.
“They’re the life and heartbeat of the team,” Metzel said of Gilmer’s current seniors. “We tell them all the time that it’s their team. How they buy in, and how they invest in each other is what will be remembered. They’ve done that and taken that step.”
“This group didn’t really have vocal leaders,” he also said of this year’s senior class. “They had leaders. Brandon, he’ll show up every day, work his heart out, and play as hard as anybody in the state, but he’s not a big talker. But, as a group, they have forced themselves out of their comfort zones to be able to verbalize what’s inside of them and lead."
Gilmer’s squad also got a boost from senior wide receiver Jay Rockwell, who joined the team before the season and is a 2022 Sam Houston State University football commit.
Rockwell previously attended Spring Hill High School and Cedar Hill’s Trinity Christian School before his transfer to Gilmer High School halfway through the 2020-2021 school year. He got an early firsthand look at what is expected from Gilmer athletes when he competed for the school’s basketball and track teams last year, and used those experiences to better adjust to his Gilmer football role once the 2021 football season arrived.
“I had to come in here with the mindset to prove myself again,” Rockwell said of his start with Gilmer’s football program. “Show them that I’m here for this program, and to help it win. My focus was to help in any way I could.”
This year’s seniors have definitely left their mark on Gilmer’s football program, and have prepared their underclassmen teammates to take the reins after they graduate. Now, they’re just chasing one final championship chapter.
“It’s an awe-inspiring building,” Metzel said of the state championship venue. “You gotta have a little bit of time to acclimate. Having played there is huge. Having been through the pregame warmup, staying in the hotel the night before, the routine, and all of those things, it’ll be round two. So, the pressure of a state game and the hoopla surrounding it, they’re going be better prepared to handle them.”
“It [also] helps them put it in perspective that we still gotta play this game,” he added. “I’m counting on that, and that they’re going to lead the younger guys to take a deep breath.”