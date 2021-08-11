The high school football season is fast approaching, and there’s no better first look than Gilmer hosting Kilgore in Friday’s scrimmage at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m and will feature two teams with high expectations for the upcoming campaign.
On one side of the can’t-miss matchup is the second-year head coach Alan Metzel-led Gilmer program that advanced to the UIL 4A Division II state championship game in 2020.
The Buckeyes should make plenty of noise this fall because of important playmakers like senior quarterback Brandon Tennison (3,866 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, 985 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns), senior defensive lineman and fullback Matthew Burton (104 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 17 sacks), junior wide receiver and defensive back Rohan Fluellen (964 yards, 33 tackles and seven interceptions), senior offensive and defensive lineman Jarot Ritter, and junior linebacker and fullback Omero Orona (94 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks).
The other side has a Kilgore program that marched to last year’s UIL 4A Division I Region III title game, and is now led by new head coach and former Pleasant Grove defensive coordinator Clint Fuller.
The Bulldogs have notable players in senior defensive end Alex Chavez (56 tackles and three sacks), senior wide receiver Jermaine Roney (39 receptions for 519 yards and 21 carries for 99 yards), senior defensive back Marcaelin Caraway (53 tackles), senior defensive back Davin Rider (94 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks) and senior outside linebacker Chris Ervin (75 tackles).
“They’re known for being a tough, physical team,” Metzel said of Kilgore. “They’ve got a history of being good, so you know you’re going to be challenged and that’s good for us.”
“It’s always great to scrimmage a program like Gilmer,” said Fuller. “They’ve had a tradition of winning for a long time. They’re a program that does things the right way.”
Both teams want a successful scrimmage on Friday, but will have different focuses going in.
“From an offensive standpoint, I want to look at our ability to run the ball and be able to control the line of scrimmage,” said Metzel. “I know that Kilgore has a really good defensive line. You can tell they’ve got some tough kids in there, so I know it’s going to be a challenge. I want to see how well we match up there.”
“What I’m looking for are the things that we’ve been trying to get out of fall camp,” said Fuller. “I want to see that we’re a tough and physical football team. I want to see us start to believe in ourselves and really gain the experience from some positions that we don’t have a lot of experience in.”
Both teams are excited about the progress that they’ve made over the summer and in the first two weeks of fall camp, and they’ll be in an even better spot after they face off on Friday.
“We had a really good summer and two-a-days of people being here,” said Metzel. “They came in-shape, so that’s critical. We’ve been able to get all of our install in. Now, we can start pairing back and looking at specifics for an opponent. You can let the body recoup…and you can really make some gains.”
“It was a smooth transition because there are so many things that are right in this program,” Fuller said of his new Kilgore head coaching job. “I’ve just tried to come in and take over the reins from Coach [Mike] Wood, keep leading this thing in the right direction, and try to identify areas that we can grow in. The kids have bought in from the start because we’re aligned in our vision for Kilgore and want to be the best that we can be.”