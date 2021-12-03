MOUNT PLEASANT — A Class 4A Division II state semifinal berth was on the line when Gilmer met district rival Pleasant Grove at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field on Friday night.
The 13-1 Buckeyes came to play, and followed their 55-14 district win against the now-8-6 Hawks with a 36-15 Region II Final win to advance to the fifth round of the postseason for the second straight season. They will face 12-1 Celina, which beat Aubrey 34-0 in Friday’s Region I final.
“Proud to be a Buckeye, and excited to go to round five,” Gilmer athletic director and head football coach Alan Metzel said after his team’s latest win on Friday. “This is when it really gets fun.”
Gilmer leaned on a dominant first half to hold a comfortable lead at the break. The Buckeyes scored quickly to take an early 7-0 advantage. Brandon Tennison put them on the right track with a 44-yard touchdown strike to Parker Gilow with 10:54 left in the opening frame.
Tennison finished the game with a 15-of-20 passing performance for 273 yards and four touchdowns. He found Gilow five times for 82 yards and a pair of scores.
Pleasant Grove tried to answer on its first drive of the game, but Gilmer’s defense forced an Ahkhari Johnson incompletion on a fourth-and-six pass attempt at the Buckeye 16-yard line with four minutes left in the opening quarter.
Gilmer took advantage of the defensive stop, and expanded its lead with another score. The Buckeyes produced another Tennison-to-Gilow connection, which resulted in a 19-yard touchdown pass. Then, Michael Colbert successfully ran in his two-point conversion attempt to make it a 15-0 game with 11:52 left in the second quarter.
Pleasant Grove’s offense then moved all the way to the Gilmer four-yard line on its next possession, but the Buckeye defense forced a fumble on the Hawks’ fourth-and-four attempt, and Matthew Burton returned the loose ball to the Gilmer 23-yard line with 2:47 left in the second period.
Gilmer took advantage of its defense’s latest stop, and expanded its lead to 22-0 with 1:51 left in the first half. Tennison continued to fire away, as evident by his 62-yard touchdown pass to Rohan Fluellen.
Fluellen finished the contest with five receptions for 106 yards and a score. Defensively, he also intercepted a Jarret Halter pass with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Tennison then recorded his fourth and final touchdown pass of the night. He found Ta’Erik Tate on a 64-yard strike to give the Buckeyes a 29-0 lead with 2:20 left in the third quarter.
A matchup of this magnitude wouldn’t be complete without some late Pleasant Grove scoring. That started with Davion Stewart, who recorded a 45-yard run with two minutes left in the third period, and punched in the Hawks’ first touchdown on a 13-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds left in the frame.
Gilmer now led 29-7, but responded with its only rushing score of the night. Ladaylon Jackson’s 10-yard touchdown run gave the Buckeyes a 36-7 lead with 11:52 left in the game’s final quarter.
Jackson finished the night with three carries for 32 yards and a score.
Pleasant Grove’s defense then stepped up to force a safety on Ashton Haynes’ six-yard rushing loss to make it a 36-9 game with 4:08 left in the game.
The Hawks then wrapped up the game’s scoring with Halter’s one-yard touchdown run. Halter threw an incomplete pass on his two-point conversion attempt, so it was only a 36-15 game at the 1:28 mark.