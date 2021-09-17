LINDALE — In a matchup of 2020 Class 4A state finalists, it was a high school rookie who made the game-changing play of the night Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Freshman Cadon Tennison intercepted a pass with 2:09 remaining to help the Class 4A Division II No. 2 Gilmer Buckeyes escape with a 49-35 win over Lindale.
Lindale cut Gilmer’s lead to 42-35 with 4:18 remaining on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sam Peterson to Evan Alford on fourth and 6. Gilmer got into Lindale territory before the Eagles forced a punt — a 12-yarder to the Lindale 31 with 2:19 to play.
On the next play, Peterson had all day to throw and looked to have an open receiver on the sideline, but Cadon Tennison jumped the pass and came up with the pick. Ashton Haynes followed with a 45-yard touchdown run — his third of the night — with 2:00 on the clock to make the score 49-35.
Rohan Fluellen then came up with the Buckeyes’ fourth interception of the game with 1:27 to play to help the Buckeyes move to 4-0 on the season.
Fluellen also had five receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Haynes finished with 172 yards on 16 carries and two catches for 27 yards. Brandon Tennison was 16 of 28 for 265 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 59 yards and a score on seven carries. Jyzaiah Rockwell had four grabs for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Lindale got the ball first, and the duo of Patrick Daniels and Peterson was able to run the Eagles deep into Gilmer territory before Parker Gilow intercepted a pass, which led to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Tennison to Fluellen to give Gilmer a 7-0 lead.
The Buckeyes added to their lead later in the first quarter with a 10-yard run by Haynes.
Early in the fourth quarter, after getting the ball with an interception by Will Blakeley, Gilmer was punting from the 50 on fourth and 22 following a sack by Colton Widemon and Keiler on third down. The snap went over punter Jose Hernandez’s head and rolled back inside the 20. Hernandez picked it up and evaded multiple tackles before fumbling the ball. Christian King picked the ball up at the 9 for Lindale and ran it in for a touchdown to cut the score to 14-7 after the extra point by Cash Womack with 8:53 on the clock.
Gilmer needed just 16 seconds to respond as Brandon Tennison connected with Rockwell for a 77-yard touchdown strike to make the score 21-7.
A 46-yard touchdown run by Brandon Tennison on fourth down pushed Gilmer’s lead to 28-7 with 2:43 left in the second quarter.
A 56-yard punt by Peterson pinned Gilmer at the 1, and the Eagles got the ball back with 1:00 to play in the half after a 22-yard punt to the Gilmer 23. Four plays later, sophomore Nashad Lee scored on a 1-yard run to cut the score to 28-14 at halftime.
Gilmer scored quickly in the third quarter with a 25-yard pass from Brandon Tennison to Fuellen to push the score to 35-14. The Eagles came right back with a 56-yard touchdown pass form Peterson to Jacob Seekford.
On the last play of the third quarter, Peterson found Judson Long in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown pass to cut the score to 35-28.
Haynes got Gilmer’s lead back to 14 points with a 3-yard run with 8:44 to play.
Peterson was 13 of 35 for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 53 yards on 11 carries. Alford had six grabs for 77 yards, and Seekford had three catches for 68 yards.
Gilmer will play at No. 1 Carthage next week, while Lindale (1-3) will open district play at Mabank.