State finalist Gilmer placed four players on the first team to head up a large contingent of area players honored on the Class 4A Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team for the 2021 season.
The elite team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media from around the state.
Buckeye quarterback BRandon Tennison, all-purpose player Ashton Haynes, defensive lineman Matthew Burton and defensive back Rohan Fluellen were first team selections, while offensive lineman Brayden Clinton was named to the second team and linebacker Jose Hernandez earned honorable mention status.
Other players honored on the 4A team were second team running back Davin Rider of Kilgore, second team defensive back Brandon King of Carthage, third team offensive lineman Zack Carlisle of Carthage, third team linebacker Kip Lewis of Carthage, honorable mention receivers Brennan Ferguson of Spring Hill and Montrel Hatten of Carthage, honorable mention quarterback Connor Cuff of Carthage, honorable mention kicker Chris Baldazo of Kilgore, honorable mention defensive lineman Alex Chavez of Kilgore and honorable mention kick returner Jermaine Roney of Kilgore.
Gilmer advanced to the Class 4A Division II state title game before falling to China Spring.
Tennison completed 262 of 381 passes for 3,877 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions and carried 88 times for 468 yards and two scores. Haynes carried 168 times for 1,262 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 414 yards and three scores.
On the defensive side, Burton recorded 131 tackles, 15 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 51 quarterback pressures, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries and Fluellen had 47 tackles, eight interceptions, seven pass breakups and a defensive touchdown.
Stephenville receiver Coy Eakin and El Campo running back Rueben Owens shared Offensive Player of the Year honors. Eakin caught 92 passes for 2,140 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 213 yards and four scores. Owens carried 248 times for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 252 yards and two TDs.
Stephenville linebacker Reese Young was named Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 263 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 15 quarterback pressures, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 31 tackles for loss.
Coach of the Year honors went to Brian Bell of China Spring.