Gilmer quarterback Brandon Tennison picked apart Spring Hill's defense and threw for two touchdowns in a 56-15 victory in a District 8-4A Division II contest on Friday at Panther Stadium.
It was the district opener for both teams.
Tennison completed 24 passes to 10 different receivers for 313 yards. He connected on a 20-yard pass to Rohan Fluellen for Gilmer’s first points. He hit KJ Jackson for a 23-yard pass later in the first quarter. Fluellen led the Buckeyes with six receptions for 96 yards. Jay Rockwell followed with five receptions for 76 yards.
The Buckeyes (5-1, 1-0) strategically mixed in the run with 286 yards on 42 carries. Ashton Haynes picked up most of his 51 yards on Gilmer’s first possession of the second quarter – which he finished with a two-yard touchdown rush – increasing the Buckeyes’ lead to 21.
With the game well in hand, Cadon Tennison took over at quarterback late in the third quarter. He rushed for 75 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run. Ladaylon Jackson ran for 88 yards on four carries and scored on a 47-yard run at the beginning of the third quarter. Gilmer outgained Spring Hill 606-282.
Spring Hill got on the board with 6:42 left in the second quarter. Jax Stovall completed a 25-yard pass to Jordan Jones. He finished the drive by hitting Brennan Ferguson, who ran into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. The pair connected for a 41-yard touchdown with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
The Panthers (3-3, 0-1) had two other drives that went onto Gilmer’s side of the field. In the first quarter, Stovall completed a 29-yard pass to Ferguson which set up first-and-goal from the eight. Penalties and a sack pushed the ball back to the 29. The drive ended when the field goal attempt fell short.
In the second quarter, Spring Hill drove to the Gilmer 30. Stovall fumbled attempting to hand off and Gilmer’s Dustin Morrow recovered. Stovall completed 10 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 30 yards. Devaunte Powers ran for 36 yards on seven carries. Ferguson caught five passes for 107 yards.
Spring Hill will host Liberty-Eylau next week while Gilmer returns home to face Pittsburg.