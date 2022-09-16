Linebacker Trey Wilson of L.D. Bell headed up a list of six student athletes from across the state earning Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors for Week 3 of the season.
Wilson, the 6A honoree, was joined by Liberty running back Noah Long, Lampasas quarterback David Flores, Aransas Pass running back/linebacker George Acosta, Wink quarterback/defensive back Kanon Gibson and St. Joseph running back Gage Barrera.
Weekly winners are selected based on performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Wilson recorded 24 tackles, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in L.D. Bell's 10-7 win over Sam Houston.
Long rushed for 343 yards and five touchdowns in his team's 49-35 win over Georgetown.
Flores passed for 436 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over East View.
Acosta carried 35 times for 303 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Skidmore-Tynan.
Gibson completed 15 of 25 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 79 yards and three touchdowns, threw a 2-point conversion pass and added eight tackles, a forced fumble and an interception on defense in a win over Alpine.
Barrera carried 23 times for 339 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Northland Christian.