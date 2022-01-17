FRISCO – A pair of quarterbacks, one running back, a couple of two-way standouts and one linebacker made up the list of Built Ford tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year on Saturday.
The players – Brennan quarterback Ashton Dubose in Class 6A, Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill in 5A, El Campo running back/defensive back Rueben Owens in 4A, Jim Ned running back/linebacker Xavier Wishert in 3A, Wink quarterback Kanon Gibson in 2A and Dallas Episcopal running back Andrew Paul for private schools – were recognized at a banquet held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
This is the 16th year for the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Players of the Week/Players of the Year program, which honors students for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Players were recognized weekly in each classification throughout the 2021 season, and one player was named Player of the Year for each division on Saturday.
Dubose (Week 11) completed 15 of 22 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-23 win over San Antonio Marshall.
Hill (Week 11) had 18 tackles and three quarterback pressures in a 7-6 win over Frisco Lone Star.
Owens (Week 8) rushed for 342 yards and five touchdowns in a 69-47 win over Brazosport. His totals included a 92-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Wishert (Week 8) carried 20 times for 313 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Wall.
Gibson (Week 9) completed 16 of 25 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards and a TD in a 76-13 win over Morton. He also had four tackles, a pass breakup and a 40-yard punt.
Paul (Week 10) carried 30 times for 396 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-35 win over Fort Worth Nolan.