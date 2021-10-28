Commerce two-way standout Da’Shawn Jackson headed up the list of players selected as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week for Week 9 of the season.
Jackson, the Class 3A weekly winner, was joined on the list by El Paso Franklin quarterback Cameron Byrd in 6A, San Antonio Veterans Memorial quarterback Alex Alva in 5A, Canyon running back Dario Bressler in 4A, Wink quarterback and defensive back Kanon Gibson in 2A and Regents School of Austin quarterback Drew Dickey for private schools.
The Built Ford Tough High School Football Players of the Week program, now in its 16th season, honors players in each classification for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Jackson rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns, threw a 75-yard TD pass, caught a 63-yard TD pass and recorded 15 tackles and five pass breakups on defense in Commerce’s 55-20 win over Rains.
Byrd completed 27 of 28 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards and a TD in his team’s win over Coronado.
Alva completed 26 of 31 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and a TD in his team’s win over New Braunfels Canyon.
Bressler had 415 total yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in a 75-60 win over Pampa. He rushed for 320 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries and caught two passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Gibson completed 16 of 25 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for 47 yards and a TD, recorded four tackles and a pass breakup and booted a 40-yard punt in a win over Morton.
Dickey played just a little over two quarters and completed 10 of 13 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 46 rushing yards and a TD in a win over St. Joseph Academy.