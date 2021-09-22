Six high school football standouts were honored on Wednesday with the release of the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week awards.
The program, now in its 16th season, honors the top players from Class 2A-6A and private schools for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
This week's winners are Katy Morton Ranch running back Santana Scott in 6A, McAllen Rowe quarterback Mateo Llanas in 5A, Corpus Christi Miller quarterback Jaedyn Brown in 4A, McGregor quarterback Chad Lorenz in 3A, Iraan running back J.D. Solis in 2A and Brazos Christian quarterback Levi Hancock for private schools.
Scott rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns and finished with 472 all-purpose yards in a 41-40 loss to Lake Creek.
Llanas had 456 yards of offense and scored six times in a 49-21 win over Brownsville Pace. He passed for 445 yards and five touchdowns and scored once on the ground.
Brown completed 17 of 29 passes for 474 yards and eight touchdowns in a 62-28 win over Brownsville Hanna.
Lorenz carried 15 times for 311 yards and three touchdowns and added six tackles on defense in a 35-20 win over Clifton.
Solis carried 26 times for 277 yards and five touchdowns, caught a 50-yard TD pass, returned a kick 43 yards and added four tackles and forced fumble on defense in a 34-28 win over Tomillo. The win snapped a 23-game losing skid for Iraan.
Hancock completed 16 of 21 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards and two scores against Boerne.